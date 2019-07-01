China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (776KB, PDF)

Log in
CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS LTD

(8111)
China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

0
07/01/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED

中科光電控股有限公司*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8111)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules ("GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of the annual results.

On behalf of the Board

China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited

Chiu Tung Ping

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

*  For identification purpose only

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Chiu Tung Ping (Chairman)

Yuen Hing Lan

Hou Hsiao Bing

Hu Xin

Independent non-executive Directors:

Ma Xingqin

Meng Xianglin

Dong Guangwu

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at www.chinatechsolar.com.

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED ("STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.

This report, for which the directors ("Directors") of China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited ("Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group", "our Group", "we" or "us") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange ("GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.

1 China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited

Corporate Structure

The following chart illustrates the corporate structure of the Company and its subsidiaries and their respective principal business activities as at the date of this report:

CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER

HOLDINGS LIMITED

中科光電控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)

- Investment holding

100%

100%

100%

Delight Value Limited

City Max International Limited

Soluteck (BVI) Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the British

邁城國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the BVI)

Virgin Islands ("BVI"))

(Incorporated in the BVI)

- Investment holding

- Investment holding

- Investment holding

100%

Million Keen Limited

萬銳有限公司

(Incorporated in the BVI)

- Investment holding

60%

天津恒慶光伏科技有限公司

Tianjin Hengqing Solar

Photovoltaic Technology

Company Limited*

(Incorporated in the PRC)

  • Sales of solar power 60% related products

100%

西藏立能光伏科技有限公司

Xizang Lineng Solar Photovoltaic

Technology Company Limited*

(Incorporated in the PRC)

  • Sales of solar power related products

100%

100%

100%

100%

China Western Energy

China Technology Solar

中科光電控股有限公司

Truth Honour (BVI)

Holdings Limited

Power Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in

Holdings Limited

華西能源控股有限公司

中國科技光伏電力控股有限公司

Hong Kong)

(Incorporated in the BVI)

(Incorporated in the BVI)

(Incorporated in the BVI)

- Inactive

- Investment holding

- Investment holding

- Investment holding

100%

100%

100%

陝西百科新能源科技發展有限公司

Soluteck Investments

Truth Honour Electronic

Shaanxi Baike New Energy

Technology Development Co., Ltd.*

Limited

Limited

(Incorporated in the PRC)

一創投資有限公司

一創信興有限公司

- New energy power

(Incorporated in Hong Kong)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong)

system integration and sales of

- inactive

- Investment holding

solar power related products

68%

100%

100%

高與高（上海）供應鏈

哈密東科新能源

喀什東科新能源

股份公司

科技發展有限公司

科技發展有限公司

Gao Yu Gao (Shanghai)

Hami Dongke New Energy

Kashi Dongke New Energy

Supply Chain Co., Ltd.*

Technology Development Co., Ltd*

Technology Development Co., Ltd*

(Incorporated in the PRC)

(Incorporated in the PRC)

(Incorporated in the PRC)

- New energy power

- Renewable energy engineering,

- Renewable energy engineering,

system integration and sales of

research and development

research and development

solar power related products

and consulting services

and consulting services

100%

一創信興（上海）計算機技術有限公司 Soluteck (Shanghai) Communication Technology Ltd.*

(incorporated in the PRC)

  • Provision of technical support of computer communication systems, technical development of network communication, development and design of system software, sales of
    self-produced products and to provide related technical and consultation services

100%

100%

一創信興（上海）電子技術有限公司

信興電子（廣州保稅區）有限公司

Soluteck (Shanghai)

Technologies Limited*

Truth Honour Electronic

(incorporated in the PRC)

(GFTZ) Limited*

- Sale of self-service ATM systems and

(incorporated in the PRC)

printing systems and provision of related

system hardware and software technical

- Inactive

support services

Annual Report 2019

2

CTSP - China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:57:02 UTC
