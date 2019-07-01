China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (776KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED
中科光電控股有限公司*
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8111)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules ("GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of the annual results.
On behalf of the Board
China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited
Chiu Tung Ping
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 28 June 2019
* For identification purpose only
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Chiu Tung Ping (Chairman)
|
|
Yuen Hing Lan
|
|
Hou Hsiao Bing
|
|
Hu Xin
|
Independent non-executive Directors:
|
Ma Xingqin
|
|
Meng Xianglin
|
|
Dong Guangwu
1 China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited
Corporate Structure
The following chart illustrates the corporate structure of the Company and its subsidiaries and their respective principal business activities as at the date of this report:
CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER
HOLDINGS LIMITED
中科光電控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)
- Investment holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
Delight Value Limited
|
|
|
City Max International Limited
|
|
|
Soluteck (BVI) Holdings Limited
|
|
(Incorporated in the British
|
|
|
邁城國際有限公司
|
|
|
(Incorporated in the BVI)
|
|
Virgin Islands ("BVI"))
|
|
|
(Incorporated in the BVI)
|
|
|
- Investment holding
|
|
- Investment holding
|
|
|
- Investment holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
Million Keen Limited
萬銳有限公司
(Incorporated in the BVI)
- Investment holding
60%
天津恒慶光伏科技有限公司
Tianjin Hengqing Solar
Photovoltaic Technology
Company Limited*
(Incorporated in the PRC)
-
Sales of solar power 60% related products
100%
西藏立能光伏科技有限公司
Xizang Lineng Solar Photovoltaic
Technology Company Limited*
(Incorporated in the PRC)
-
Sales of solar power related products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
China Western Energy
|
|
|
|
|
China Technology Solar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
中科光電控股有限公司
|
|
|
|
|
|
Truth Honour (BVI)
|
|
|
Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Power Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Incorporated in
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings Limited
|
|
|
華西能源控股有限公司
|
|
|
|
|
中國科技光伏電力控股有限公司
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Incorporated in the BVI)
|
|
|
(Incorporated in the BVI)
|
|
|
|
|
(Incorporated in the BVI)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Inactive
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Investment holding
|
|
|
- Investment holding
|
|
|
|
|
- Investment holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
陝西百科新能源科技發展有限公司
|
|
|
|
Soluteck Investments
|
|
|
|
|
Truth Honour Electronic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shaanxi Baike New Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology Development Co., Ltd.*
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Incorporated in the PRC)
|
|
|
|
一創投資有限公司
|
|
|
|
|
一創信興有限公司
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- New energy power
|
|
|
|
(Incorporated in Hong Kong)
|
|
|
|
|
(Incorporated in Hong Kong)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
system integration and sales of
|
|
|
|
- inactive
|
|
|
|
|
- Investment holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
solar power related products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
高與高（上海）供應鏈
|
|
|
|
|
哈密東科新能源
|
|
|
|
|
|
喀什東科新能源
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
股份公司
|
|
|
|
|
科技發展有限公司
|
|
|
|
|
|
科技發展有限公司
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gao Yu Gao (Shanghai)
|
|
|
|
|
Hami Dongke New Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kashi Dongke New Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply Chain Co., Ltd.*
|
|
|
|
|
Technology Development Co., Ltd*
|
|
|
|
Technology Development Co., Ltd*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Incorporated in the PRC)
|
|
|
|
|
(Incorporated in the PRC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Incorporated in the PRC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- New energy power
|
|
|
|
|
- Renewable energy engineering,
|
|
|
|
- Renewable energy engineering,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
system integration and sales of
|
|
|
|
|
research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
solar power related products
|
|
|
|
|
and consulting services
|
|
|
|
|
|
and consulting services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
一創信興（上海）計算機技術有限公司 Soluteck (Shanghai) Communication Technology Ltd.*
(incorporated in the PRC)
-
Provision of technical support of computer communication systems, technical development of network communication, development and design of system software, sales of
self-produced products and to provide related technical and consultation services
|
100%
|
|
|
100%
|
|
一創信興（上海）電子技術有限公司
|
|
|
信興電子（廣州保稅區）有限公司
|
|
Soluteck (Shanghai)
|
|
|
|
Technologies Limited*
|
|
|
Truth Honour Electronic
|
|
(incorporated in the PRC)
|
|
|
(GFTZ) Limited*
|
|
- Sale of self-service ATM systems and
|
|
|
|
|
|
(incorporated in the PRC)
|
|
printing systems and provision of related
|
|
|
|
system hardware and software technical
|
|
|
- Inactive
|
|
support services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* For identification purpose only
