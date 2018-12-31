China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - INSIDE INFORMATION ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY (84KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8111)

INSIDE INFORMATION ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that it has approved and adopted a dividend policy on 31 December 2018 ("Dividend Policy") which shall take effect on 1 January 2019.

The Company considers stable and sustainable returns to the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") to be the goal. The Dividend Policy aims at enhancing transparency of the Company and facilitating the Shareholders and investors to make informed investment decisions relating to the Company.

THE DIVIDEND POLICY

According to the Dividend Policy, while the Company intends to declare and pay dividends in the future, the payment and the amount of any dividend will depend on a number of factors, including but not limited to:

(i) the Group's actual and expected financial performance; (ii) the Group's expected working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements and future expansion plans; * For identification purpose only

(iii) retained earnings and distributable reserves of the Company and each of the members of the Group;

(iv) the Group's liquidity position;

(v) the general economic conditions and other internal or external factors that may have an impact on the business or financial performance and position of the Group; and

(vi) any other factors that the Board deems relevant.

Shareholders will be entitled to receive such dividends pro rata according to the amounts paid up or credited as paid up on the shares of the Company. The declaration, payment, and amount of any dividend will be subject to the Board's sole discretion.

Dividends may be paid only out of distributable profits as permitted under the relevant laws. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to declare or distribute any dividend in the amount set out in any of the plans or at all. The Company's dividend distribution record in the past may not be used as a reference or basis to determine the level of dividends that may be declared or paid by the Company in the future.

The Dividend Policy will be reviewed from time to time by the Board.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited

Chiu Tung Ping

Chairman and executive Director

31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Chiu Tung Ping (Chairman) Yuen Hing Lan

Hou Hsiao Bing Hu Xin

Independent non-executive Directors:

Ma Xingqin Meng Xianglin

Dong Guangwu

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website atwww.chinatechsolar.com.