China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (80KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8111)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board ("Board") of directors (each, a "Director") of China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited ("Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 1801, 18th Floor, Kai Tak Commercial Building, 317 & 319 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the following purposes:

To consider and approve the audited final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 and approve the draft announcement in respect of the final results to be published on the website of GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the website of the Company; To consider the payment of final dividend, if any; To consider the closure of the register of members of the Company for the purpose of facilitating the payment of final dividend, if necessary; To consider the time and venue of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the members of the Company; and To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited

Chiu Tung Ping

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

* For identification purpose only