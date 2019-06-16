Log in
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Technology Solar Power Hldgs Ltd    8111

CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS LTD

(8111)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (80KB, PDF)

06/16/2019 | 11:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8111)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board ("Board") of directors (each, a "Director") of China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited ("Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 1801, 18th Floor, Kai Tak Commercial Building, 317 & 319 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the following purposes:

  1. To consider and approve the audited final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 and approve the draft announcement in respect of the final results to be published on the website of GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the website of the Company;
  2. To consider the payment of final dividend, if any;
  3. To consider the closure of the register of members of the Company for the purpose of facilitating the payment of final dividend, if necessary;
  4. To consider the time and venue of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the members of the Company; and
  5. To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited

Chiu Tung Ping

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Chiu Tung Ping (Chairman)

Yuen Hing Lan

Hou Hsiao Bing

Hu Xin

Independent non-executive Directors:

Ma Xingqin

Meng Xianglin

Dong Guangwu

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this document misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the date of its publication and on the website of the Company at www.chinatechsolar.com.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

CTSP - China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 15:08:00 UTC
