China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (77KB, PDF)

CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED 中科光電控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8111)

Terms of reference of the Audit Committee

of the Board of Directors

* for identification purpose only

China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited ("Company")

Terms of reference of the Audit Committee ("AC")

of the Board of Directors ("Board") of the Company

2.2 The quorum for meetings of the AC shall be two and of such a number that the independent non-executive Directors shall form the majority in the meeting. A duly convened meeting of the AC at which a quorum is present shall be competent to exercise all or any of the authorities, powers and discretions vested in the AC.

2.1 The AC shall meet at least four times a year and at such other times as the chairman of the AC shall require. The external auditors may request a meeting if they consider that one is necessary.

(b) to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is later.

1.5 A former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm should be prohibited from acting as a member of the AC for a period of 2 years from the date of the person ceasing:

1.3 Only members of the AC have the right to attend the AC meetings. However, any Director, executive members of the Company or other person may be invited to attend the meetings when the AC considers that their attendance can assist it to discharge its duties.

1.2 The Board shall appoint the chairman of the AC who should be one of the independent non-executive Directors sitting on the AC.

1.1 The AC shall comprise not less than three members to be appointed by the Board. All members of the AC must be non-executive directors ("Directors", each a "Director") of the Company, at least one of whom is an independent non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise and the majority of whom should be independent non-executive Directors.

2.3 AC members may pass resolutions by way of written resolutions, but such must be passed by all AC members in writing.

3. Secretary

3.1 The company secretary of the Company (or a duly appointed secretary of the meeting) shall act as the secretary of the AC.

4. Notice of Meetings

4.1 Meetings of the AC shall be convened by the chairman of the AC. In the absence of the chairman of the AC, the remaining members present shall elect one of them to chair the meeting.

4.2 Unless otherwise agreed, notice of each meeting setting out the venue, time and date together with the agenda of items to be discussed, shall be forwarded to each of the members of the AC and any other person required to attend at least seven working days before the date of meeting. Supporting papers of the meeting shall be sent to all members of the AC and other attendees (if any) at least three working days before the meeting.

4.3 Any AC member may or, on the request of a AC member, the secretary to the AC shall, at any time summon a AC meeting. Notice shall be given to each AC member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the correspondence address or telephone number or email address or facsimile number from time to time notified to the secretary by such AC member or in such other manner as the AC members may from time to time determine.

4.4 Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.

4.5 The finance director of the Company, the head of internal audit of the Company (or any officer(s) assuming the relevant functions but having a different designation) and a representative of the external auditors shall normally attend meetings. However, the AC shall meet at least annually with the external auditors without the executive Directors present.

5. Minutes of the Meetings