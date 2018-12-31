China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Terms of reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors (74KB, PDF)

CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED 中科光電控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8111)

Terms of reference of the Nomination Committee

of the Board of Directors

* for identification purpose only

China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited ("Company")

Terms of reference of the Nomination Committee ("NC")

of the Board of Directors ("Board") of the Company

3.1 The company secretary of the Company or his/her nominee shall act as the secretary of the NC.

2.3 NC members may pass resolutions by way of written resolutions, but such must be passed by all NC members in writing.

2.2 The quorum for meetings of the NC shall be two and of such a number that the independent non-executive Directors shall form the majority in the meeting. A duly convened meeting of the NC at which a quorum is present shall be competent to exercise all or any of the authorities, powers and discretions vested in the NC.

2.1 The NC shall meet at least once a year and at such other times as the chairman of the NC shall request.

1.3 Only members of the NC have the right to attend the NC meetings. However, any Director, executive members of the Company or other person may be invited to attend the meetings when the NC considers that their attendance can assist it to discharge its duties.

1.2 The Board shall appoint the chairman of the NC who should be one of the independent non-executive Directors sitting on the NC.

1.1 The NC shall comprise not less than three members to be appointed by the Board and the majority of whom should be independent non-executive directors of the Company ("Directors", each a "Director").

4. Notice of Meetings

4.1 Meetings of the NC shall be convened by the chairman of the NC. In the absence of the chairman of the NC, the remaining members present shall elect one of them to chair the meeting. For the avoidance of doubt, the chairman of the Board shall not chair the meeting of the NC when it is dealing with the succession of chairmanship.

4.2 Unless otherwise agreed, notice of each meeting setting out the venue, time and date together with the agenda of items to be discussed, shall be forwarded to each of the members of the NC and any other person required to attend at least seven working days before the date of meeting. Supporting papers of the meeting shall be sent to all members of the NC and other attendee(s) (if any) at least three working days before the meeting.

4.3 A NC member may or, on the request of a NC member, the secretary of the NC shall, at any time summon a NC meeting. Notice shall be given to each NC member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the correspondence address or telephone number or email address or facsimile number from time to time notified to the secretary by such NC member or in such other manner as the NC members may from time to time determine.

4.4 Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.

5. Minutes of the Meetings

5.1 Minutes of the NC meetings shall record in sufficient detail the matters considered in the meetings and decisions reached, including any concerns raised and dissenting views expressed. Draft and final versions of minutes of the meetings should be sent to all NC members for their comments and records within fourteen working days after the meeting and unless there is a conflict of interest, to all other members of the Board.

5.2 The secretary of the NC shall keep the minutes and resolutions passed at the NC meetings and they should be open for inspection at any reasonable time on reasonable notice by any Director save when there is a conflict of interest.

6. Annual General Meeting