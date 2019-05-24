China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Company Information Sheet (GEM) Company Information Sheet (42KB, PDF)

Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).

Convertible Bonds

Pursuant to the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 13 December 2010 (the "Agreement") entered into between (i) City Max International Limited; (ii) the Company; (iii) Good Million Investments Limited; (iv) Mr. Chiu Tung Ping; and (v) Ms. Yuen Hing Lan (as supplemented by the supplemental agreement dated 30 January 2012) in relation to the sale and purchase of the entire issued share capital of China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited ("CTSP (BVI)"), the Company has issued convertible bonds (the "2011 CB") in the aggregate principal amount of HK$163,100,000 to Good Million Investments Limited on 1 June 2011. Details of the acquisition are contained in the circular of the Company dated 16 May 2011 and the circular of the Company dated 22 February 2012 (the "Circular").

On 2 September 2011, 24,000,000 Shares were issued by the Company as a result of the exercise of the conversion rights attached to Tranche I Convertible Bonds (as defined in the Circular) in the principal amount of HK$12,000,000.

On 30 January 2012, the parties to the Agreement entered into a supplemental agreement to amend certain terms of the Agreement relating to consideration adjustment mechanism (the "Supplemental Agreement").

Based on the audited consolidated financial statements of CTSP (BVI) and its subsidiaries (the "Target Group") for the 12 months ended 30 September 2012, the Target Group recorded a loss of HK$77,094. On such basis, the amended target profit of HK$40,000,000 under the Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) was not achieved and the principal amount of the Tranche II Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$50,000,000 was adjusted to HK$0.

On 26 November 2013, 74,200,000 Shares were issued by the Company as a result of the exercise of the conversion rights attached to Tranche I Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$37,100,000.

On 22 March 2016, 30,000,000 Shares were issued by the Company as a result of the exercise of the conversion rights attached to Tranche I Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$15,000,000.

On 4 July 2018, 10,000,000 Shares were issued by the Company as a result of the exercise of the conversion rights attached to Tranche I Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$5,000,000.

On 4 July 2018, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 2011 CB was HK$44,000,000.