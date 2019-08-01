Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Technology Solar Power Hldgs Ltd    8111   KYG8440V1059

CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS LTD

(8111)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (219KB, PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited 01/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8111

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

Authorised share capital

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,500,000,000

0.10

250,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2,500,000,000

0.10

250,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

250,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,835,232,850

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

--

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,835,232,850

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

--

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Lapsed

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled

--

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonth

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

--N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1.

Tranche I Convertible Bonds (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 February 2012) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

Ordinary Shares

(31/5/2011)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

HK$

HK$0.50

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

44,000,000

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

--

88,000,000

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

--

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

--44,000,000

Disclaimer

CTSP - China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 11:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POW
08:00aCHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - UPDATE ON FINAN..
PU
08:00aCHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Is..
PU
07/12CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Company Information Sheet (GEM) Company Inf..
PU
07/12CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - LIST OF DIRECTO..
PU
07/12CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - (1) APPOINTMENT..
PU
07/11CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - DISPOSAL OF SHA..
PU
07/02CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Is..
PU
07/01CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ..
PU
06/24CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - PROFIT WARNING ..
PU
06/24CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - POSTPONEMENT OF..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Technology Solar Power Hldgs Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tung Ping Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mi Ling Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hing Lan Yuen Executive Director
Hsiao Bing Hou Executive Director
Xin Hu Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS LTD-26.83%21
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.18%1 041 512
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC57.47%33 778
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.73.74%20 706
SPLUNK INC29.05%20 320
SYNOPSYS60.70%19 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group