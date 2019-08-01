China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (219KB, PDF)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited 01/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 8111
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value
(HK$)
Authorised share capital
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,500,000,000
0.10
250,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2,500,000,000
0.10
250,000,000
(2) Stock code :
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
250,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,835,232,850
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
--
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,835,232,850
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
--
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Lapsed
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled
--
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month
Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonth
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
--N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1.
Tranche I Convertible Bonds (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 February 2012) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
Ordinary Shares
(31/5/2011)
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
HK$
HK$0.50
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount atclose of preceding month
)
44,000,000
)
)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
month
--
88,000,000
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
--
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month
--44,000,000