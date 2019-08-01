China Technology Solar Power Hldgs : Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (219KB, PDF)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited 01/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8111

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

Authorised share capital

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,500,000,000

0.10

250,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2,500,000,000

0.10

250,000,000

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

250,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,835,232,850 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month -- N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,835,232,850 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Total A. (Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Lapsed

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled

--

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1.

Tranche I Convertible Bonds (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 February 2012) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

Ordinary Shares

(31/5/2011)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

HK$

HK$0.50

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

44,000,000

)

)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month -- 88,000,000 Total C. (Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

--44,000,000