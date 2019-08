By Justina Lee

China Telecom Corp. (0728.HK) posted a 2.5% increase in first-half net profit, supported by a higher number of subscribers.

Net profit for the period was 13.91 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), compared with CNY13.57 billion a year earlier, the telecom company said Thursday.

Operating revenue fell to CNY190.49 billion from CNY193.03 billion a year ago, it said.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com