Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited    0728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(0728)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/18
4.32 HKD   +0.93%
01:28aCHINA TELECOM : 2018 Net Rises 13.9%
DJ
12:47aCHINA TELECOM : full year profit jumps 14 percent on data demand
RE
03/14CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Telecom : 2018 Net Rises 13.9%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 01:28am EDT

By Kenan Machado

HONG KONG--China Telecom Corp. (0728.HK) said its 2018 net profit rose 13.9% from a year earlier, thanks to gains made on its investment in China Tower Corp, which listed in August.

Net profit for the full year rose to 21.21 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) and operating revenue rose 3% to CNY377.12 billion, the Chinese telecom company said. The company booked CNY2.10 billion from "investments in associates."

Selling data and cloud services to companies helped earnings too, China Telecom said. Revenue from emerging lines of business rose to 51.9% of service revenue. Selling data and internet and communications services helped service revenues rise 5.9% to CNY350.4 billion, accounting for most of the operating revenue.

Mobile users were at 303 million at the end of 2018, China Telecom said, rising by a net 53.04 million. Users of the firm's fourth-generation radio bandwidth services rose a net 60.39 million, the company said.

-Write to Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.93% 4.32 End-of-day quote.9.09%
CHINA TOWER CORP LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
01:28aCHINA TELECOM : 2018 Net Rises 13.9%
DJ
12:47aCHINA TELECOM : full year profit jumps 14 percent on data demand
RE
03/18CHINA TELECOM : Mislatel postpones launch date to early 2021
AQ
03/15OpenStack Foundation Announces First Open Infrastructure Summit in China
AQ
03/14CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/12HSI ends up 415 pts at 28,919 midday; turnover at HK$59.9bn
AQ
03/12CHINA TELECOM : Global Switch and Daily Tech invest $280M in new Singapore data ..
AQ
03/08CHINA TELECOM : chief moves to China Mobile
AQ
03/05CHINA TELECOM : Mobile names Yang Jie as chairman
AQ
03/02CHINA TELECOM : Azerbaijani ministers meet managers of Huawei, China Telecom
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 381 B
EBIT 2018 28 927 M
Net income 2018 20 474 M
Debt 2018 65 798 M
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 14,50
P/E ratio 2019 13,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 296 B
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,86  CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jie Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Wen Ke President, COO & Executive Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED9.09%44 181
CHINA MOBILE LTD.15.45%224 463
AT&T7.46%223 418
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP54.75%107 011
NTT DOCOMO INC3.63%75 098
T-MOBILE US15.49%62 457
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.