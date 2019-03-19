China Telecom : 2018 Net Rises 13.9%

By Kenan Machado



HONG KONG--China Telecom Corp. (0728.HK) said its 2018 net profit rose 13.9% from a year earlier, thanks to gains made on its investment in China Tower Corp, which listed in August.

Net profit for the full year rose to 21.21 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) and operating revenue rose 3% to CNY377.12 billion, the Chinese telecom company said. The company booked CNY2.10 billion from "investments in associates."

Selling data and cloud services to companies helped earnings too, China Telecom said. Revenue from emerging lines of business rose to 51.9% of service revenue. Selling data and internet and communications services helped service revenues rise 5.9% to CNY350.4 billion, accounting for most of the operating revenue.

Mobile users were at 303 million at the end of 2018, China Telecom said, rising by a net 53.04 million. Users of the firm's fourth-generation radio bandwidth services rose a net 60.39 million, the company said.

-Write to Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com