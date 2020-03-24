Log in
China Telecom : 2019 Net Profit Falls 3.3%

03/24/2020 | 12:50am EDT

By Justina Lee

China Telecom Corp. reported its 2019 net profit dropped 3.3%, partly due to the absence of a one-off after-tax gain.

Net profit fell to 20.52 billion yuan ($2.89 billion), the company said Tuesday, while operating revenue was CNY375.73 billion compared with 2018's CNY377.12 billion.

China Telecom has proposed a cash dividend of 12.5 Hong Kong cents per share (1.6 U.S. cents) for 2019.

The company said that although the coronavirus pandemic has hurt its business development and network construction, it will continue to push forward its 5G network construction.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 379 B
EBIT 2019 30 793 M
Net income 2019 21 284 M
Debt 2019 59 976 M
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 7,24x
P/E ratio 2020 7,08x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 155 B
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,55  CNY
Last Close Price 1,92  CNY
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 85,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED3.70%23 374
AT&T INC.-27.20%204 069
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.66%144 670
NTT DOCOMO, INC.6.53%95 907
T-MOBILE US-4.94%63 884
KDDI CORPORATION7.94%60 518
