China Telecom : 2019 Net Profit Falls 3.3%

By Justina Lee



China Telecom Corp. reported its 2019 net profit dropped 3.3%, partly due to the absence of a one-off after-tax gain.

Net profit fell to 20.52 billion yuan ($2.89 billion), the company said Tuesday, while operating revenue was CNY375.73 billion compared with 2018's CNY377.12 billion.

China Telecom has proposed a cash dividend of 12.5 Hong Kong cents per share (1.6 U.S. cents) for 2019.

The company said that although the coronavirus pandemic has hurt its business development and network construction, it will continue to push forward its 5G network construction.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com