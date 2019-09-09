China Telecom, China Unicom Form 5G Co-Operation Agreement

By Yi Wei Wong



China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (K3ED.SG) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. (K3ID.SG) have entered into a 5G network co-sharing and co-build agreement.

Both companies have agreed to construct base networks in 15 cities in China, according to a statement on the Hong Kong exchange late on Monday.

The agreement, which covers network planning, construction and server maintenance, will save 370 billion yuan (US$51.95 billion) in capital expenditure for both telecommunication companies over 2019-2026, said analysts at U.S. bank Jefferies in a note to clients.

