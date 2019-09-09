Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited    0728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(0728)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/09
3.58 HKD   +0.56%
08:48pChina Telecom, China Unicom Form 5G Co-Operation Agreement
DJ
09:11aCHINA TELECOM : Unicom will team up to build 5G network
RE
07:22aCHINA TELECOM : 5g network co-build and co-share cooperation with china unicom
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Telecom, China Unicom Form 5G Co-Operation Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (K3ED.SG) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. (K3ID.SG) have entered into a 5G network co-sharing and co-build agreement.

Both companies have agreed to construct base networks in 15 cities in China, according to a statement on the Hong Kong exchange late on Monday.

The agreement, which covers network planning, construction and server maintenance, will save 370 billion yuan (US$51.95 billion) in capital expenditure for both telecommunication companies over 2019-2026, said analysts at U.S. bank Jefferies in a note to clients.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.56% 3.58 End-of-day quote.-9.60%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 1.00% 8.07 End-of-day quote.-3.93%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 7.11671 Delayed Quote.3.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
08:48pChina Telecom, China Unicom Form 5G Co-Operation Agreement
DJ
09:11aCHINA TELECOM : Unicom will team up to build 5G network
RE
07:22aCHINA TELECOM : 5g network co-build and co-share cooperation with china unicom
PU
09/03CHINA TELECOM : Notification letter and request form for registered shareholders
PU
09/03CHINA TELECOM : Notification letter and request form for non-registered sharehol..
PU
08/27CHINA TELECOM : Chinese doctors conduct robotic surgery on patient 136 km away
AQ
08/27Media Statement - StarHub Signs MOU with Leading Internet Service Providers i..
AQ
08/22China telcos weigh sharing 5G network to cut costs, potentially hurting Huawe..
RE
08/22CHINA TELECOM : 2019 Interim Results Press Release
PU
08/22China Telecom 1st Half Net Profit Rose 2.5%
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 387 B
EBIT 2019 31 752 M
Net income 2019 22 484 M
Debt 2019 66 943 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,97  CNY
Last Close Price 3,26  CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jie Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Wen Ke President, COO & Executive Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-9.60%36 754
AT&T27.01%264 879
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.28%172 649
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.92%90 506
NTT DOCOMO INC13.11%83 330
T-MOBILE US24.43%67 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group