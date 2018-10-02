China Telecom : Download (349 KB)

Investor Factsheet (September 2018)
www.chinatelecom-h.com
HKEx: 728; NYSE: CHA
China Telecom Corporation Limited is a large-scale and leading integrated information services operator in the world, providing wireline & mobile telecommunications services, Internet access services, information services and other value-added telecommunications services primarily in the PRC. The Company's H shares and American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the New York Stock Exchange respectively.
1H 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue growth surpassed industry with pro tability constantly increasing
Ecological collaboration promoted integration and mutual development; emerging business growth accelerating
Strong mobile momentum with signi cant result in data operation
Network edge steadily enhancing; innovative convergence powering growth
Reinforced edges to tackle challenges; strong execution propelling development
SOLID BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS
Service Revenue
RMB Mil
6.9%
1H2017
1H2018
Net Pro t
8.5%1
7.0%
EBITDA
52,444
1H2018
(Excl. IFRS15 impact)
Free Cash Flow
1H2017
RMB Mil
RMB Mil
154.1%
15.5%88,712
8.1%
7.6%
1H2017
1H2018
1H2017
1H2018
2017
Note:
-
1. Service revenue growth was 8.5% if applying the revenue standards in effect in 1H2017 for both periods
RMB Mil
6.5%
55,858
1H2018
CAPEX
RMB Mil
75,000
1H CAPEX
-
2. 1H2017 nancial data are restated according to relevant accounting standards to include the retrospective impact of the acquisition of satellite communications business and Shaanxi Zhonghe Hengtai Insurance Agent Limited
-
3. Unless otherwise speci ed, all % and percentage point (pp) changes in this factsheet are either 1H2018 vs 1H2017, or 2018.6 vs 2017.6
FIVE ECOSPHERES EXPANDING RAPIDLY
Revenue Growth
Intelligent Connections Ecosphere
3.8%
Intelligent Applications Ecospheres
24.8%
% to Service
Revenue
% to Incremental
Service Revenue
Intelligent Connections Ecosphere Subs Scale
e-Sur ng HD(IPTV)subs
Connected devices
74.19Mil165%
Mobile
282Mil22.5%
Wireline Broadband
141Mil9.8%
Intelligent Applications Ecospheres
98.30Mil36.3%
RMB25.8Bil23.5%
C
Monthly Active Users
37.70Mil34%
Intelligent Connections Ecosphere
Intelligent Applications Ecospheres
Note:
EFFECTIVE STRATEGY FOR RAPID SCALE EXPANSION
Increasing bundling and stabilizing churn
Note:
Triple-play PenetrationMobile Bundling Rate
Effectively expediting scale development
Mobile Strategy
6-mode handset
Open up additional SIM opportunities
Innovative large data traf c package
Promote data traf c growth
Sales channel
Extend customer reach
Customer experience
Enhance service quality
Wireline Broadband
Churn Rate
Effectively strengthening edgesWireline Broadband Strategy
Quality-driven
Gbps demo
Convergence
From single to bundle
Product innovation
Bandwidth on demand
Enhance value
Content enrichment
NETWORK INTELLIGENTIZATION STRENGTHENING EDGES
Population coverage>98%
Utilization rate36%
Asia's largest IDC
on aggregate and standalone scale
RECOGNITION & AWARDS
Scale deployment of SDN connecting cloud resources pools
FTTH home pass coverage96%
High-/mid-/low-speed
IoT network architecture basically formed
Commenced trial of fully decoupled vIMS
SHARE INFORMATION
As at 30 June 2018
Closing Prices
H Share HK$3.67 ADS US$46.43 ADS to H Share Ratio: 1:100
Market Capitalization
HK$297.0 billion/ US$37.9 billion
IR CONTACT
Ms. Lisa Lai Mr. Nick Fung Ms. Karen So
Email:ir@chinatelecom-h.com
IR Enquiry: Fax: Address:
(852) 2582 0388
(852) 2877 0988
38/F., Everbright Centre,108 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
For further information, please browse our website atwww.chinatelecom-h.com
