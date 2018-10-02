Log in
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
China Telecom : Download (349 KB)

10/02/2018 | 10:07am CEST

Investor Factsheet (September 2018)

www.chinatelecom-h.com

HKEx: 728; NYSE: CHA

China Telecom Corporation Limited is a large-scale and leading integrated information services operator in the world, providing wireline & mobile telecommunications services, Internet access services, information services and other value-added telecommunications services primarily in the PRC. The Company's H shares and American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the New York Stock Exchange respectively.

1H 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue growth surpassed industry with pro tability constantly increasing

Ecological collaboration promoted integration and mutual development; emerging business growth accelerating

Strong mobile momentum with signi cant result in data operation

Network edge steadily enhancing; innovative convergence powering growth

Reinforced edges to tackle challenges; strong execution propelling development

SOLID BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS

Service Revenue

RMB Mil

6.9%

165,996

177,588

1H2017

1H2018

Net Pro t

8.5%1

7.0%

EBITDA

52,444

1H2018

(Excl. IFRS15 impact)

Free Cash Flow

1H2017

RMB Mil

RMB Mil

154.1%

15.5%88,712

8.1%

12,555

7.6%

13,570

7,235

18,383

41,119

1H2017

1H2018

1H2017

1H2018

2017

Note:

  • 1. Service revenue growth was 8.5% if applying the revenue standards in effect in 1H2017 for both periods

    RMB Mil

    6.5%

    55,858

    1H2018

    CAPEX

    RMB Mil

    75,000

    32,947 2018E

    1H CAPEX

  • 2. 1H2017 nancial data are restated according to relevant accounting standards to include the retrospective impact of the acquisition of satellite communications business and Shaanxi Zhonghe Hengtai Insurance Agent Limited

  • 3. Unless otherwise speci ed, all % and percentage point (pp) changes in this factsheet are either 1H2018 vs 1H2017, or 2018.6 vs 2017.6

FIVE ECOSPHERES EXPANDING RAPIDLY

Revenue Growth

Intelligent Connections Ecosphere

3.8%

Intelligent Applications Ecospheres

24.8%

% to Service

Revenue

% to Incremental

Service Revenue

Intelligent Connections Ecosphere Subs Scale

e-Sur ng HD(IPTV)subs

Connected devices

74.19Mil165%

Mobile

282Mil22.5%

Wireline Broadband

141Mil9.8%

Intelligent Applications Ecospheres

98.30Mil36.3%

I

RMB25.8Bil23.5%

C

Monthly Active Users

37.70Mil34%

  • 2. DICT = Converged smart application service integrating three technologies, namely communications technology, information technology and cloud & Big Data technology

Intelligent Connections Ecosphere

Intelligent Applications Ecospheres

Note:

  • 1. Intelligent Applications Ecospheres = Ecospheres of Smart Family, DICT, Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet Finance

    4G

    217Mil42.9%

    FTTH

    134Mil14.1%

    Revenue

EFFECTIVE STRATEGY FOR RAPID SCALE EXPANSION

Increasing bundling and stabilizing churn

Note:

Triple-play PenetrationMobile Bundling Rate

  • 1. Triple-play Penetration = Wireline Broadband Subs subscribing mobile and e-Sur ng HD (IPTV) services at the same time

  • 2. Mobile Bundling Rate = Bundled Subs / Mobile Subs

Effectively expediting scale development

Mobile Strategy

6-mode handset

Open up additional SIM opportunities

Innovative large data traf c package

Promote data traf c growth

Sales channel

Extend customer reach

Customer experience

Enhance service quality

Wireline Broadband

Churn Rate

Effectively strengthening edgesWireline Broadband Strategy

Quality-driven

Gbps demo

Convergence

From single to bundle

Product innovation

Bandwidth on demand

Enhance value

Content enrichment

NETWORK INTELLIGENTIZATION STRENGTHENING EDGES

4G

Population coverage>98%

Utilization rate36%

IDC

Asia's largest IDC

on aggregate and standalone scale

RECOGNITION & AWARDS

Scale deployment of SDN connecting cloud resources pools

Fibre

FTTH home pass coverage96%

High-/mid-/low-speed

IoT network architecture basically formed

SDN

Commenced trial of fully decoupled vIMS

loT

NFV

SHARE INFORMATION

As at 30 June 2018

Closing Prices

H Share HK$3.67 ADS US$46.43 ADS to H Share Ratio: 1:100

Market Capitalization

HK$297.0 billion/ US$37.9 billion

IR CONTACT

Ms. Lisa Lai Mr. Nick Fung Ms. Karen So

Email:ir@chinatelecom-h.com

IR Enquiry: Fax: Address:

(852) 2582 0388

(852) 2877 0988

38/F., Everbright Centre,108 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

For further information, please browse our website atwww.chinatelecom-h.com

Certain statements contained in this document may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, nancial condition or results of operations of China Telecom Corporation Limited (the "Company") to be materially different from any future performance, nancial condition or results of operations implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F led with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other lings with the SEC.

Disclaimer

China Telecom Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 383 B
EBIT 2018 29 730 M
Net income 2018 20 139 M
Debt 2018 67 029 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 13,61
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 276 B
