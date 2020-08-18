Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/17
2.71 HKD   -2.52%
12:46aCHINA TELECOM : First-Half Net Profit Rose 0.3%
DJ
08/17Hong Kong shares mark highest close in nearly 4 weeks
RE
08/14CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Telecom : First-Half Net Profit Rose 0.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:46am EDT

By Martin Mou

China Telecom Corp.'s net profit for the first half of the year inched up on stronger operating revenue.

The telecom operator's net profit rose 0.3% from a year earlier to 13.95 billion yuan ($2.01 billion), it said Tuesday.

Operating revenue increased 1.7% to CNY193.80 billion, while service revenue, the company's largest source of income, climbed 2.5% to CNY187.11 billion, the mobile carrier said.

China Telecom said the average revenue per user for mobile users has stabilized and risen from the second half of last year.

The company, which had 37.84 million 5G users as of the first half, said it expects substantial growth potential from new infrastructure, including 5G services and data centers.

The state-owned company said it won't pay an interim dividend this year.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -2.52% 2.71 End-of-day quote.-15.58%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.9232 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
12:46aCHINA TELECOM : First-Half Net Profit Rose 0.3%
DJ
08/17Hong Kong shares mark highest close in nearly 4 weeks
RE
08/14CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/13CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/05U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
RE
08/05U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
RE
08/05U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
RE
08/05U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
RE
08/05China Telecom China Southern Power Grid, State Grid, and Huawei Successfully ..
AQ
07/31CHINA TELECOM : 5G + Cloud + AI Huawei Works with Carriers to Power New ICT Infr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 386 B 55 736 M 55 736 M
Net income 2020 20 327 M 2 933 M 2 933 M
Net Debt 2020 62 379 M 9 001 M 9 001 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,62x
Yield 2020 4,72%
Capitalization 196 B 28 299 M 28 305 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,20 CNY
Last Close Price 2,42 CNY
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-15.58%28 299
AT&T INC.-23.62%213 821
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-10.53%154 943
T-MOBILE US47.27%142 955
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.31.14%111 883
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.07%94 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group