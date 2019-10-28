China Telecom : KEY FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE INDICATORS FOR THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2019

In order to further enhance the transparency of the Group and to enable shareholders, investors and the general public to better appraise the operational performance of the Group, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Telecom Corporation Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces certain selected unaudited key financial and performance indicators of the Group for the first three quarters of 2019.

For the first three quarters of 2019, the Group actively capitalised on the opportunities arising from the upgrade of information consumption and adhered to new development principles. With customer-oriented focus coupled with reinforcement of value-driven approach and deepened reform and innovation, the Group expedited the promotion of 5G scale commercialisation, effectively responding to the challenges of saturated traditional businesses and intensified diverse competition in emerging areas to persistently promote high-quality scale development. As of the end of September, the number of mobile subscribers reached 330 million, representing a net addition of 27.43 million, of which the number of 4G users reached 275 million, representing a net addition of 32.94 million. The handset data traffic2 increased by 84.5% over the same period of last year. The monthly average DOU per 4G user reached 7.6GB and maintained rapid growth while the reduction of the average mobile service revenue per user per month (ARPU) was narrowed compared with that of the first half of this year. Wireline broadband subscribers reached approximately 153 million, representing a net addition of 6.87 million. The decline of the broadband access revenue slightly slowed down compared with that of the first half of this year. Smart Family products service portfolio was gradually built, which formed a continuous driving force of the broadband blended ARPU3. The Group comprehensively promoted "Cloudification"4 and deeply developed customers' new informatisation demand with cloud-network integration and IoT-cloud integration. Cloud services maintained rapid growth which led the vigorous development of DICT5 and IoT businesses.

In accordance with the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), the Group has implemented IFRS 16, "Leases" ("New Lease Standard") since 1 January 2019. The Group has selected the modified retrospective approach for the application of the New Lease Standard and recognised the cumulative effect of initial application to opening reserves without restating comparative information. The adoption of the New Lease Standard caused certain arrangements originally regarded as operating leases to be recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position, which correspondingly increased the assets and liabilities of the Group and the asset-to-liability ratio. Meanwhile, the cost structure has undergone relatively large changes. Certain expenditures originally recorded as lease charges were classified into depreciation and amortisation expenses of the right-of-use assets and finance costs. The implementation of the New Lease Standard has certain impact on the Group's profit in the early stage, but the total profit throughout the entire lease period remains unchanged.

For the first three quarters of 2019, the operating results of the Group maintained steady growth. The operating revenues were RMB282,826 million, of which the service revenues were RMB271,484 million, representing an increase of 2.5% over the same period of last year. The operating expenses decreased by 1.3% over the same period of last year, of which the depreciation and amortisation expenses increased by 17.7% over the same period of last year. If excluding the impact of the New Lease Standard, the growth rate in depreciation and amortisation expenses was in line with the growth rate in service revenues. The network operations and support expenses decreased by 6.8% over the same period of last year. If excluding the impact of the New Lease Standard, the network operations and support expenses increased while the growth rate decreased compared to the same period of last year. The selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 0.2% over the same period of last year which was mainly due to the Group's continuous optimisation in sales and marketing management to enhance the efficiency of sales initiatives and resources. The personnel expenses increased by 3.1% over the same period of last year which was mainly attributable to the increased incentives tilted towards frontline employees and emerging businesses and technical talents. Other operating expenses decreased by 31.2% over the same period of last year which was mainly due to the increase in mobile terminals sold through open channels. During the period, the net finance costs increased by 39.0% over the same period of last year. If excluding the impact of the New Lease Standard, the net finance costs reduced compared to the same period of last year. The investment income and income from investments in associates decreased by 49.9% over the same period of last year as a one-off share dilution gain from the listing of China Tower Corporation Limited ("China Tower") was included in last year's comparable period. The profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB18,389 million, representing a decrease of 3.4% over the same period of last year. If excluding the one-off gain from China Tower's listing in the third quarter of 2018, the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 2.5% over the same period of last year. EBITDA6 was RMB91,973 million, representing an increase of 13.8% over the same period of last year. EBITDA margin7 was 33.9%.

EBITDA was calculated based on operating revenues minus operating expenses plus depreciation and amortisation. EBITDA margin was calculated based on EBITDA divided by service revenues.

