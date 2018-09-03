China Telecom : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Telecom Corporation Limited 03/09/2018
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 728
Description :
H shares
Authorised share
Par value
capital
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
13,877,410,000
1.00
13,877,410,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
13,877,410,000
1.00
13,877,410,000
No. of ordinary shares
(2) Stock code : N/A
Par value
capital
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
67,054,958,321
1.00
67,054,958,321
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
67,054,958,321
1.00
67,054,958,321
No. of ordinary shares
Description :
Domestic shares
Authorised share
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(RMB):
80,932,368,321
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
H shares Domestic shares
(1) (2)
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
13,877,410,000
67,054,958,321
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
0
0
Balance at close of the month
13,877,410,000
67,054,958,321
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
shares
2.
shares
3.
shares
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1.N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)