China Telecom : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Telecom Corporation Limited 03/09/2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 728

Description :

H shares

Authorised share

Par value capital (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 13,877,410,000 1.00 13,877,410,000 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 13,877,410,000 1.00 13,877,410,000 No. of ordinary shares

(2) Stock code : N/A

Par value capital (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 67,054,958,321 1.00 67,054,958,321 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 67,054,958,321 1.00 67,054,958,321 No. of ordinary shares

Description :

Domestic shares

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(RMB):

80,932,368,321

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

H shares Domestic shares

(1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

13,877,410,000

67,054,958,321

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

0

0

Balance at close of the month

13,877,410,000

67,054,958,321

