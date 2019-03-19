China Telecom : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Telecom Corporation Limited中国电信股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 728)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Telecom Corporation Limited (the "Company")announces that, pursuant to the requirements of regulatory authorities and the actual operational needs of the Company, the Board proposes to amend the relevant provisions of the articles of association ofthe Company (the "Articles of Association")regarding the names of the promoter and a domestic shareholder of the Company as well as the scope of business of the Company, to reflect the change of the names of the promoter and a domestic shareholder as well as the contents of the operation permits for basic telecommunications businesses and value-added telecommunications businesses.

It is proposed that the contents of Article 1, Article 14 and Article 22 of the Articles of Association be deleted and replaced with the following:

"Article 1 China Telecom Corporation Limited (the "Company") is a joint stock limited companyestablished in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), the State Council's Special Regulations Regarding the Issue of Shares Overseas and the Listing of Shares Overseas by Companies Limited by Shares (the "Special Regulations") and other relevantlaws and regulations of the State.

The Company was established by way of promotion with the approval of the State Economic and Trade Commission of the People's Republic of China, as evidenced by approval documentGuo Jing Mao Qi Gai [2002] no. 656. It is registered with and has obtained a business licence from the State Administration for Industry & Commerce of the People's Republic of China on 10 September 2002. The Company's unified social credit code is: 9111000071093019X7.

The promoter of the Company is: China Telecommunications Corporation (currently known as China Telecommunications Corporation).

Article 14 The Company's scope of business shall be consistent with and subject to the scope of business approved by the authority responsible for the registration of the Company.

Basic telecommunications businesses include:

Engage in second generation 800MHz CDMA digital cellular mobile communications business, third generation CDMA2000 digital cellular mobile communications business, the LTE/4G digital cellular mobile communications business (TD-LTE/LTE FDD), satellite mobile communications business, satellite fixed communications business, satellite transponders rental and sales business in the People's Republic of China.

Engage in local fixed communications business (including local wireless ring circuit business), domestic fixed long-distance communications business, international fixed long-distance communications business, Internet international data transmission business, international data communications business, public telegraph and subscriber telegraph business, 26GHz wireless access facilities services business, and domestic communications facilities services business in the 21 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions of Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang.

Engage in 3.5GHz wireless accessfacilities servicesbusiness in Nanjing, Hefei, Kunming, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan, Sichuan, Guizhou and Gansu.

Value-added telecommunications businesses include:

Engage in domestic fixed datatransmissionbusiness, Customer Premises Network (CPN) business, network hosting business, domestic Internet virtual private network business, Internet access services business, online data processing and transaction processing business, storage and forwarding business, domestic call centre business, information services business and wireless data transmission businessin Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei,

Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang; engage in information services business (limited to mobile information services) in Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shandong, Henan and Tibet, engage in domestic Very Small Aperture Terminal communications business, Internet data centre business and content distribution network businessin the People'sRepublic of China.

IPTV transmission services: provide signal transmission and the relevant technical support between the IPTV integrated broadcast and control platforms and TV user terminals; the transmission network is built upon the fixed telecommunications network (including the Internet) to set up networks which are exclusive for the transmission of IPTV signals; the IPTV transmission services are conducted in defined territories.

Internet mapping services.

Engage in music entertainment products, gaming products (including the issuance of online game virtual currency), drama performances (programs), shows, and animation products through information network; and undertake the exhibitions and competition campaigns in relation to the network culture products.

General businesses include:

Engage in system integration, technology development, technical services, technology consulting, information consulting, the manufacture, sale, installation, design and construction of equipment, computer hardware and software in connection with communications and information businesses; leasing of properties, leasing of communications facilities; design, construction and repair of safety technologies and security systems; advertising.

Article 22 All the 12,615,097,518 ordinary shares issued by the Company after its incorporation are the overseas-listed foreign-invested shares (H Shares). Pursuant to theProvisional Measures on the Administration of the Reduction of the State-Owned Shares for Raising Social Security Funds, the number of overseas-listed foreign-invested shares (H Shares) converted from a reduction by holders of State-owned shares of their shareholdings of the State-owned shares amounted to 1,262,312,482 shares. The total number of the overseas-listed foreign-invested shares (H Shares) issued by the Company shall be 13,877,410,000 shares, representing 17.15% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The share capital structure of the Company is as follows: there are a total of 80,932,368,321 ordinary shares issued, of which 57,377,053,317 shares are held by the promoter, China Telecommunications Corporation (currently known as China Telecommunications Corporation), representing 70.89% of the total of the ordinary shares issued by the Company. The other holders of the domestic shares are Guangdong Rising Assets Management Co., Ltd., who holds a total of 5,614,082,653 shares representing 6.94% of the total ordinary shares issued by the Company, Jiangsu Guoxin Group Limited, who holds a total of 957,031,543 shares representing 1.18% of the total ordinary shares issued by the Company, Zhejiang Financial Development Company, who holds a total of 2,137,473,626 shares representing 2.64% of the total ordinary shares issued by the Company and Fujian Investment & Development Group Co., Ltd, who holds a total of 969,317,182 shares representing 1.20% of the total ordinary shares issued by the Company. A total of 13,877,410,000 shares are held by holders of Overseas-Listed Foreign-Invested Shares (H shares), representing 17.15% of the total ordinary shares issued by the Company."

In the event of any discrepancy between the Chinese version and the English version of the Articles of Association, the Chinese version shall prevail as the Articles of Association are written in Chinese and its English version is an unofficial translation and for reference only.

The above proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to the consideration and approval of the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company by way of a special resolution. A circular containing, among other things, details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association together with the notice of annual general meeting will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course. The amended Articles of Association shall become effective on the date upon the relevant special resolution be approved at the annual general meeting of the Company.

