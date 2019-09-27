China Telecom : Voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" by Institutional Investor for the Ninth Consecutive Year

【For Immediate Release】

China Telecom Voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia"

by Institutional Investorfor the Ninth Consecutive Year

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; NYSE: CHA) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" in the 2019 All-Asia-Executive Team Poll organized by Institutional Investor, a highly regarded financial magazine. The Company received this accolade every single year in the poll's nine-year history.

The 2019 All-Asia-Executive Team Poll, organized to recognize top companies and executives in the region, received votes from over 1,800 buy-side investors and over 600 sell-side analysts. In this poll, the Company was voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" out of over 1,600 nominated companies that received votes. Moreover, China Telecom and its key executives also ranked 2ndplace in multiple categories in the "Telecommunications" sector:

Best CEO

Best CFO

Best Investor Relations Program

Best Corporate Governance

Best ESG / SRI Metrics

The above recognitions mark investors' endorsement of China Telecom's excellent execution capability and great transparency, as well as their recognition of China Telecom's outstanding performance in corporate governance which achieved leading standards in Asia-Pacific region. China Telecom would like to express its sincere gratitude towards investors and the investment community for their continuous support and trust.