Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited    0728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(0728)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Telecom : Voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" by Institutional Investor for the Ninth Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:18am EDT

For Immediate Release

China Telecom Voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia"

by Institutional Investorfor the Ninth Consecutive Year

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; NYSE: CHA) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" in the 2019 All-Asia-Executive Team Poll organized by Institutional Investor, a highly regarded financial magazine. The Company received this accolade every single year in the poll's nine-year history.

The 2019 All-Asia-Executive Team Poll, organized to recognize top companies and executives in the region, received votes from over 1,800 buy-side investors and over 600 sell-side analysts. In this poll, the Company was voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" out of over 1,600 nominated companies that received votes. Moreover, China Telecom and its key executives also ranked 2ndplace in multiple categories in the "Telecommunications" sector:

  • Best CEO
  • Best CFO
  • Best Investor Relations Program
  • Best Corporate Governance
  • Best ESG / SRI Metrics

The above recognitions mark investors' endorsement of China Telecom's excellent execution capability and great transparency, as well as their recognition of China Telecom's outstanding performance in corporate governance which achieved leading standards in Asia-Pacific region. China Telecom would like to express its sincere gratitude towards investors and the investment community for their continuous support and trust.

###

For press enquiries:

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Investor Relations Department

Ms. Lisa Lai / Mr. Nick Fung

IR Enquiry: (852) 2582-0388

Email:ir@chinatelecom-h.com

Fax: (852) 2877-0988

Disclaimer

China Telecom Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
05:18aCHINA TELECOM : Voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" by Institutional Inves..
PU
09/16Senators want FCC to review Chinese telecom approvals to operate in U.S.
RE
09/11Singtel Signs MOU With China Telcos to Establish Chongqing-Singapore Data Lin..
DJ
09/10SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY : China Telecom, and Huawei Jointly Won the Smart Industry F..
AQ
09/09China Unicom, China Telecom Shares Rise on 5G Collaboration Plan
DJ
09/09China Telecom, China Unicom Form 5G Co-Operation Agreement
DJ
09/09CHINA TELECOM : Unicom will team up to build 5G network
RE
09/09CHINA TELECOM : 5g network co-build and co-share cooperation with china unicom
PU
09/03CHINA TELECOM : Notification letter and request form for registered shareholders
PU
09/03CHINA TELECOM : Notification letter and request form for non-registered sharehol..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 385 B
EBIT 2019 31 914 M
Net income 2019 22 497 M
Debt 2019 65 324 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 261 B
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,07  CNY
Last Close Price 3,22  CNY
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-10.61%36 556
AT&T30.97%273 136
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-13.63%167 988
NTT DOCOMO INC16.55%86 962
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-36.60%85 417
T-MOBILE US24.19%67 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group