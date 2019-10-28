Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited    0728

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(0728)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Telecom's Nine-Month Net Profit Fell on Lower Investment Income

0
10/28/2019 | 01:08am EDT

By Martin Mou

China Telecom Corp.'s (0728.HK) net profit for the first nine months of the year fell 3.4% on year, mainly due to a sharp drop in investment income.

Net profit decreased to 18.39 billion yuan ($2.60 billion), as investment income and income from investments in associates fell 50%, China Telecom said Monday.

The company made a one-off share dilution gain from the listing of China Tower Corp. (0788.HK) in the same period last year, it said.

For the first nine months, revenue ticked down 0.8% to CNY282.83 billion, but service revenue was up 2.5% at CNY271.48 billion, as the company had a net add of mobile users of 27.43 million.

China Telecom said it is commencing the co-building of a 5G network with China Unicom, which will help rapidly create 5G service capability at lower network construction and maintenance costs.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.42% 3.48 End-of-day quote.-12.12%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -1.48% 7.98 End-of-day quote.-5.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 7.05698 Delayed Quote.2.65%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 385 B
EBIT 2019 32 023 M
Net income 2019 22 522 M
Debt 2019 63 191 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 254 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,12  CNY
Last Close Price 3,14  CNY
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-12.12%35 935
AT&T29.33%269 044
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-13.43%168 374
NTT DOCOMO, INC.17.50%86 723
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-42.66%76 584
T-MOBILE US28.31%69 621
