CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(0728)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/09
3.59 HKD   +0.84%
09/09China Unicom, China Telecom Shares Rise on 5G Collaboration Plan
DJ
09/09China Telecom, China Unicom Form 5G Co-Operation Agreement
DJ
09/09CHINA TELECOM : Unicom will team up to build 5G network
RE
News 
News

China Unicom, China Telecom Shares Rise on 5G Collaboration Plan

09/09/2019 | 11:19pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Shares in China Unicom and China Telecom are trading up following their agreement to co-build and share 5G networks, a collaboration aimed at lowering the roll-out costs of next-generation telecoms services.

China Unicom's H-Shares were up 4.1% at HK$8.37 in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, while those of China Telecom were 3.3% higher at HK$3.71.

The agreement is set to save the two companies an estimated 370 billion yuan ($51.95 billion) in capital expenditure over 2019-2026, Jefferies said.

However, Citi thinks the savings from the network-sharing may not be as substantial as expected and that it poses major challenges such as coordination and execution at local levels.

The agreement is a negative for major 5G network suppliers as it could reduce 5G equipment orders, analysts say.

Telecommunications-equipment maker ZTE was trading down 2.6% at HK$22.90 early on.

The two operators said late Monday that they will co-build one 5G access network nationwide and share 5G spectrum while independently constructing the core network.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.84% 3.59 End-of-day quote.-9.34%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 0.63% 8.04 End-of-day quote.-4.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 7.1129 Delayed Quote.3.64%
ZTE CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
