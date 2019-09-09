China Unicom, China Telecom Shares Rise on 5G Collaboration Plan

By Martin Mou



Shares in China Unicom and China Telecom are trading up following their agreement to co-build and share 5G networks, a collaboration aimed at lowering the roll-out costs of next-generation telecoms services.

China Unicom's H-Shares were up 4.1% at HK$8.37 in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, while those of China Telecom were 3.3% higher at HK$3.71.

The agreement is set to save the two companies an estimated 370 billion yuan ($51.95 billion) in capital expenditure over 2019-2026, Jefferies said.

However, Citi thinks the savings from the network-sharing may not be as substantial as expected and that it poses major challenges such as coordination and execution at local levels.

The agreement is a negative for major 5G network suppliers as it could reduce 5G equipment orders, analysts say.

Telecommunications-equipment maker ZTE was trading down 2.6% at HK$22.90 early on.

The two operators said late Monday that they will co-build one 5G access network nationwide and share 5G spectrum while independently constructing the core network.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com