China explores merger of carriers China Unicom, China Telecom - Bloomberg

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED (0728)
09/04/2018 | 11:36am CEST
The company logo of China Telecom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Chinese government is exploring a merger of two of the nation's top wireless carriers to speed up the development of 5G mobile services, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The merger, if it went ahead, would see state-controlled China Unicom merged with China Telecom, creating a combined carrier with a market capitalisation of over $70 billion (54.5 billion pounds). The new firm would still lag behind larger peer China Mobile.

China is pushing to rival the United States in an arms race to dominate the next-generation 5G mobile networks, a technology seen as strategically important in both Beijing and Washington, especially amid increasing global trade tensions.

China Unicom, formally known as China United Network Communications, said it was not aware of the situation, in response to the report of a possible merger.

China Telecom referred to their response to questions about a merger at the company's recent interim results briefing, where the firm said it had not been notified of any such plans.

Bloomberg reported that the country's top leaders are reviewing a proposal to combine China United Network Communications Group Co (China Unicom) and China Telecommunications Corp, adding that no decision has been made and that a merger may not happen. https://bloom.bg/2MO3Kps

The two carriers between them have close to 600 million mobile subscribers as of July this year.

China Unicom and China Telecom shares jumped on Tuesday after reports of the merger. There has been speculation about the two companies being combined for several years.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Sija Jiang in Hong Kong and Adam Jourdan in Shanghai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LTD. 1.15% 74.65 End-of-day quote.-5.80%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.36% 3.74 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -0.88% 9.05 End-of-day quote.-14.62%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 383 B
EBIT 2018 29 920 M
Net income 2018 20 462 M
Debt 2018 68 300 M
Yield 2018 3,16%
P/E ratio 2018 12,80
P/E ratio 2019 11,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 263 B
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,66  CNY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jie Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%38 611
AT&T-17.85%231 948
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.80%192 854
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP11.17%101 997
NTT DOCOMO INC7.11%98 175
KDDI CORP4.12%66 997
