MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(0728)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/05
3.92 HKD   -0.25%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

China issues 5G licences to four local firms

0
06/05/2019 | 11:41pm EDT
Man stands next to a sign of 5G at the Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit in Kunming, Yunnan

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's tech industry ministry on Thursday granted 5G licences to China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network Corp, marking a major benchmark in China's race to deploy and popularise 5G.

Telecom industry experts believe the technology could pave the way for major advances in technologies like artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology had granted licences at the end of 2018 to China's three state-owned carriers to conduct 5G trials but this is the first time it has given the go-ahead for full commercial deployment.

In a notice published on the ministry's website, official Miao Wei said the ministry welcomes foreign enterprises to actively participate in China's 5G market after the licence issuance.

Shares in China's 5G-related firms such as ZTE slumped after the news, as investors pocketed gains.

The licence grant comes just after Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, China's largest network equipment maker, was slapped with restrictions from Washington that prevent U.S.-based companies from supplying products to it.

Lawmakers in Washington have also called to bar Huawei from building out the domestic 5G networks for U.S. carriers, citing national security concerns. They have also urged governments in other countries to do the same.

Huawei says it has no formal ties to the Chinese government and poses no threat to national security.

In a statement released just after Beijing announced the commercial licences, Huawei touted its advances in developing 5G technology.

It said that to date it has signed 46 5G commercial contracts in 30 countries, and 5G base stations have shipped more than 100,000 units.

(Reporting by David Stanway and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai, and Sijia Jiang in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Josh Horwitz and Sijia Jiang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LTD. -0.21% 70.25 End-of-day quote.-5.64%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.25% 3.92 End-of-day quote.-1.01%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -0.24% 8.37 End-of-day quote.-0.36%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 394 B
EBIT 2019 31 656 M
Net income 2019 22 261 M
Debt 2019 54 864 M
Yield 2019 3,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,43
P/E ratio 2020 11,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 280 B
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,06  CNY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jie Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Wen Ke President, COO & Executive Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%40 660
AT&T10.30%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.37%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP36.75%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC2.21%77 328
T-MOBILE US18.99%63 389
