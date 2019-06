BEIJING--China will grant 5G licenses for commercial use on Thursday, amid a race with the U.S. to roll out the next-generation technology.

China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network Corp. will be given the licenses, the state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Accelerating the 5G infrastructure is part of Beijing's efforts to spur domestic economic growth.

