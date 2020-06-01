Log in
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/01
2.43 HKD   -5.45%
Chinese telecom firms urge FCC not to block U.S. operations

06/01/2020 | 05:56pm EDT
By David Shepardson

Pacific Networks Corp and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC on Monday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) not to shut down its U.S. operations.

In April, the FCC issued show cause orders to three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, including Pacific, citing national security risks.

The FCC directed China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas and Pacific Networks to explain why it should not start revoking authorizations enabling their U.S. operations.

The other two firms have not yet filed formal FCC responses.

Pacific and ComNet said in a 92-page FCC filing that "neither company has been asked by the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party to take any action that would 'jeopardize the national security and law enforcement interests of the United States.'"

The companies said they have operated in the United States for 20 years without any FCC enforcement action.

Pacific Networks resells international voice and data to U.S. operators on a wholesale basis; ComNet provides international termination service, global SIM card service and international calling card and interexchange service, the FCC said.

The companies said they "not only operated independently from the Chinese government" but have "complied and cooperated with the United States government."

The FCC granted approvals to the companies more than a decade ago. Since then, it said, "the national security and law enforcement risks linked to the Chinese government's activities have grown significantly."

Earlier, the U.S. Justice Department called on the FCC to revoke China Telecom's ability to operate in the United States.

In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile Ltd, the right to provide services in the United States, citing risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage against the U.S. government.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 2.59% 55.5 End-of-day quote.-15.27%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -5.45% 2.43 End-of-day quote.-24.30%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -1.56% 4.42 End-of-day quote.-39.78%
Financials
Sales 2020 388 B 54 374 M 54 374 M
Net income 2020 21 257 M 2 982 M 2 982 M
Net Debt 2020 68 416 M 9 599 M 9 599 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
Yield 2020 4,73%
Capitalization 197 B 25 372 M 27 592 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,27 CNY
Last Close Price 2,43 CNY
Spread / Highest target 80,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-24.30%26 831
AT&T INC.-21.03%219 878
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-15.27%142 894
T-MOBILE US27.57%123 626
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.51%90 362
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.40%88 480
