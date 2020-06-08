Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Telecom Corporation Limited    728   CNE1000002V2

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

(728)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese telecom firms urge FCC not to revoke ability to operate in U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 11:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington

By David Shepardson

The U.S. units of China Telecom Corp's and China Unicom urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) not to revoke the company's nearly two-decade old authorization to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States.

China Telecom (America)'s filing late Monday came after the U.S. Justice Department and other federal agencies in April asked the FCC to act, citing national security concerns in a new flashpoint between Washington and Beijing.

China Telecom (Americas), the U.S. subsidiary of a People's Republic of China (PRC) state-owned telecommunications company, called the government's claims "unfounded" and argued the FCC should not revoke its right to operate in the United States "based solely on foreign policy concerns in the absence of any evidence whatsoever of specific misconduct."

It added the company's "conduct to date does not demonstrate any reasonable basis for the U.S. government's stated lack of trust."

The Justice Department, along with Homeland Security, Defense, State and Commerce Departments, in April cited "substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks associated with China Telecom's operations."

In April, the FCC issued show-cause orders warning it might shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies: China Telecom, China Unicom and Pacific Networks Corp and its subsidiary ComNet (USA).

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in April the agency had deep concerns "about these companies' vulnerability to the exploitation, influence, and control of the Chinese Communist Party."

China Unicom (Americas) in a June 1 FCC filing said it had "a two-decade track record as a valuable contributor to U.S. telecommunications markets, a good record of compliance with its FCC regulatory obligations, and a demonstrated willingness to cooperate with U.S. law enforcement agencies."

Pacific and ComNet said "neither company has been asked by the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party to take any action that would 'jeopardize the national security and law enforcement interests of the United States.'"

China Telecom (Americas) said that it had 224 employees in the United States, including 72 U.S. citizens, and that it had complied with U.S. law enforcement and national security inquiries.

The FCC granted approvals to the firms for U.S. operations about two decades decade ago.

In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile Ltd, the right to provide U.S. services, citing risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage against the U.S. government. (This story refiles to fix China Telecom's stock symbol in first paragraph)

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -1.28% 53.95 End-of-day quote.-17.63%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.82% 2.43 End-of-day quote.-24.30%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -0.43% 4.6 End-of-day quote.-37.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
06/08Chinese telecom firms urge FCC not to revoke ability to operate in U.S.
RE
06/08Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
RE
06/01Chinese telecom firms urge FCC not to block U.S. operations
RE
06/01CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20CHINA MOBILE : CBN Partner to Build 5G Network
DJ
05/19China Telecom and China Unicom select Ericsson 5G
AQ
04/28Nokia quarterly revenue to get 5G boost before coronavirus impact felt
RE
04/24FCC Signals Likely Revocation of Four Chinese Telecoms' Licenses -- Update
DJ
04/24FCC Signals Likely Revocation of Four Chinese Telecom Firms' Licenses
DJ
04/23China Telecom 1Q Profit Slipped as Coronavirus Slowed User Growth
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 388 B 54 793 M 54 793 M
Net income 2020 21 165 M 2 991 M 2 991 M
Net Debt 2020 68 416 M 9 670 M 9 670 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
Yield 2020 5,17%
Capitalization 179 B 25 376 M 25 359 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 277 694
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Telecom Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,25 CNY
Last Close Price 2,22 CNY
Spread / Highest target 97,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Wen Ke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Mao Li President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Xun Sui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Er Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED-24.30%25 585
AT&T INC.-16.15%233 486
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.63%144 384
T-MOBILE US33.21%124 973
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.11.94%95 816
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-4.56%85 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group