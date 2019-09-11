Log in
Singtel Signs MOU With China Telcos to Establish Chongqing-Singapore Data Link

09/11/2019 | 12:59am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) has signed a memorandum of understanding with China's three major telecom carriers to establish a data link between Singapore and Chongqing, it said on Wednesday.

Singtel will work with China Mobile, China Unicom (Hong Kong) and China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (0728.HK) to provide seven industrial parks in Chongqing, a city in southwest China, with connectivity to Singapore, the company said.

Seven tech companies have agreed to use Singtel's network and digital services--such as cloud and Internet-of-Things solutions--when they expand into the Singapore market. The sectors the companies are involved with include manufacturing, blockchain and data-center operations.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LTD. 0.30% 66.2 End-of-day quote.-11.08%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 4.74% 3.76 End-of-day quote.-5.05%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 4.98% 8.44 End-of-day quote.0.48%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.31% 3.23 End-of-day quote.11.00%
