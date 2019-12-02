China Tian Lun Gas : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT The Arrival of Russian Gas at Jilin Expected to Be a Growth Driver for Tian Lun Gas

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited

中 國 天 倫 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01600)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Arrival of Russian Gas at Jilin Expected to Be a Growth Driver for Tian Lun Gas

This announcement is made by China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The construction of the China-Russiaeast-route natural gas pipeline project was planned and decided by the party central committee and the State Council of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), with the China-Russia Purchase and Sale Agreement for East-route Gas Supply signed by the leaders of the PRC and Russia in May 2014. Pursuant to the agreement, Russia agrees to provide China with an annual gas supply of 38 billion cubic meters and a total gas supply of over one trillion cubic meters for a term of 30 years. As one of China's four strategic routes for the import of oil and gas, the China-Russiaeast-route natural gas pipeline will mitigate the shortage of natural gas supply in Northeast China, help improve the air quality in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, enhance the structural adjustment to energy supply in the Yangtze Delta region and help "win the Blue Sky Defence War". The construction of the Heihe-Changling section of the China- Russia east-route natural gas pipeline was completed on 16 October 2019. Gas injection in the corresponding Russian section was also completed by the end of October 2019. Gas supply for the Heihe-Changling section commenced on 2 December 2019. The annual gas supply is expected to be 5 billion cubic meters during the first phase and is expected to reach 38 billion cubic meters eventually.