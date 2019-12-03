China Tian Yuan Healthcare : Delay in Dispatch of Circular in relation to Major Transaction in respect of Extension of the New Facility

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TIAN YUAN HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

中國天元醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 557)

DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF

EXTENSION OF THE NEW FACILITY

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 12 November 2019 in relation to the major transaction in respect of extension of the new facility (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") in relation to the Extension and other information required under the Listing Rules was expected to dispatched to the Shareholders, for their information only, on or before 3 December 2019. Since additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the dispatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 3 January 2020.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board is composed of eight directors of which Mr. Jiang Yulin (chairman) and Ms. Zhang Xian are the executive directors, Ms. He Mei, Mr. Zhang Yupeng and Mr. Zhou Yuan are the non-executive directors and Mr. Hu Baihe, Mr. Yuen Kwok Kuen and Mr. Guo Jingbin are the independent non-executive directors.