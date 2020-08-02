China Tian Yuan Healthcare : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2019 ANNUAL REPORT AND POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TIAN YUAN HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

中國天元醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 557)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

AND DESPATCH OF 2019 ANNUAL REPORT AND

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group Limited (the "Company") dated 30 March 2020 in relation to the unaudited annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Unaudited Annual Results Announcement") and 4 May 2020, 11 June 2020 and 2 July 2020 in relation to the delay in publication of audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Results"), dispatch of 2019 annual report (the "2019 Annual Report") and postponement of 2020 annual general meeting ("2020 AGM") (the "Delay Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Unaudited Annual Results Announcement and the Delay Announcements.

As disclosed in the Unaudited Annual Results Announcement, the auditing process for the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 has not been completed in light of the quarantine measures and travel restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Furthermore, given the rebound of infected cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks and additional preventive measures and restrictions were imposed by the HKSAR government concerning the severity of the Pandemic, the personnel of the Group and our external auditor, Moore Stephens CPA Limited ("Moore Stephens") participating in audit and financial reporting was affected and thus the preparation of the 2019 Annual Results and 2019 Annual Report was also disrupted.

Whilst the audit is progressing towards its conclusion, the Company has also been informed that additional time is still required for Moore Stephens to finalize the audited figures and assess on whether there would be any potential material differences compared to unaudited figures published on 31 March 2020 with the Company as well as the potential modification on audit opinion.