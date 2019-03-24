China Ting : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
CHINA TING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED華鼎集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3398)
ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Year ended 31 December 20182017
HK$ millionHK$ millionChange
Revenue
OEM Business
1,784.0
1,855.3
(3.8)
Fashion Retail Business
479.6
480.1
(0.1)
Property Investment Business
11.2
-
N/A
2,274.8
2,335.4
(2.6)
Operating profit
49.0
158.1
(69.0)
Profit attributable to the Company's equity
holders
21.0
149.7
(86.0)
Dividend per share(HK cent)
- Interim and special
-
1.97
Dividend payout ratio
N/A
28%
Equity attributable to the Company's
equity holders
2,611.3
2,525.9
Equity per share(HK$)
1.24
1.20
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Ting Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
2,274,818
2,335,429
Cost of sales
(1,711,636)
(1,670,143)
Gross profit
563,182
665,286
Other income
4
21,476
28,718
Other gains, net
5
52,115
12,849
Net impairment loss provided for financial assets
(19,025)
-
Selling, marketing and distribution costs
(258,431)
(277,417)
Administrative expenses
(310,324)
(312,478)
Reversal of impairment on loans to an associate
-
41,135
Operating profit
48,993
158,093
Finance income
7
7,342
11,346
Finance costs
7
(10,603)
(8,668)
Share of profits/(losses) of associates
146
(632)
Share of losses of joint ventures
(4,603)
(2,791)
Profit before income tax
41,275
157,348
Income tax expense
8
(14,067)
(16,901)
Profit for the year
27,208
140,447
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
(144,098)
172,314
Fair value gains on transfers of owner-occupied
properties to investment properties, net of tax
207,638
16,952
Release of exchange reserve to profit or loss upon
deregistration of an associate
-
(20,278)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
63,540
168,988
Total comprehensive income
90,748
309,435
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
21,045
149,689
Non-controlling interests
6,163
(9,242)
27,208
140,447
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
85,349
316,371
Non-controlling interests
5,399
(6,936)
90,748
309,435
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity
holders of the Company during the year(expressed
in HK cents per share)
- basic
9
1.00
7.13
- diluted
9
1.00
7.13
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETAS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
469,646
568,050
Investment properties
363,711
88,721
Land use rights
76,384
70,334
Interests in associates
1,846
1,806
Interests in joint ventures
14,690
3,307
Intangible assets
10,623
22,301
Promissory note
11
-
34,978
Prepayments
11
15,526
-
Deferred income tax assets
78,463
80,862
1,030,889
870,359
Current assets
Inventories
995,661
944,406
Trade and other receivables
11
746,107
727,645
Tax recoverable
9,939
15,403
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
286,002
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
("FVPL")
12
304,269
19,967
Promissory note
11
38,124
1,936
Entrusted loans
11
166,022
174,443
Pledged bank deposits
50,957
28,939
Fixed deposits
20,553
-
Cash and bank balances
448,547
469,447
2,780,179
2,668,188
Assets held for sale
13
8,674
-
2,788,853
2,668,188
Total assets
3,819,742
3,538,547
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
EQUITY
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
