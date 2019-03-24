China Ting : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 華鼎集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3398)

ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year ended 31 December 2018 2017

HK$ million HK$ millionChange

Revenue OEM Business 1,784.0 1,855.3 (3.8) Fashion Retail Business 479.6 480.1 (0.1) Property Investment Business 11.2 - N/A 2,274.8 2,335.4 (2.6) Operating profit 49.0 158.1 (69.0) Profit attributable to the Company's equity holders 21.0 149.7 (86.0) Dividend per share (HK cent) - Interim and special - 1.97 Dividend payout ratio N/A 28% Equity attributable to the Company's equity holders 2,611.3 2,525.9 Equity per share (HK$) 1.24 1.20

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Ting Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 2,274,818 2,335,429 Cost of sales (1,711,636) (1,670,143) Gross profit 563,182 665,286 Other income 4 21,476 28,718 Other gains, net 5 52,115 12,849 Net impairment loss provided for financial assets (19,025) - Selling, marketing and distribution costs (258,431) (277,417) Administrative expenses (310,324) (312,478) Reversal of impairment on loans to an associate - 41,135 Operating profit 48,993 158,093 Finance income 7 7,342 11,346 Finance costs 7 (10,603) (8,668) Share of profits/(losses) of associates 146 (632) Share of losses of joint ventures (4,603) (2,791) Profit before income tax 41,275 157,348 Income tax expense 8 (14,067) (16,901) Profit for the year 27,208 140,447

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation differences (144,098) 172,314 Fair value gains on transfers of owner-occupied properties to investment properties, net of tax 207,638 16,952 Release of exchange reserve to profit or loss upon deregistration of an associate - (20,278) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 63,540 168,988 Total comprehensive income 90,748 309,435 Profit/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 21,045 149,689 Non-controlling interests 6,163 (9,242) 27,208 140,447 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 85,349 316,371 Non-controlling interests 5,399 (6,936) 90,748 309,435 Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company during the year (expressed in HK cents per share) - basic 9 1.00 7.13 - diluted 9 1.00 7.13

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 469,646 568,050 Investment properties 363,711 88,721 Land use rights 76,384 70,334 Interests in associates 1,846 1,806 Interests in joint ventures 14,690 3,307 Intangible assets 10,623 22,301 Promissory note 11 - 34,978 Prepayments 11 15,526 - Deferred income tax assets 78,463 80,862 1,030,889 870,359 Current assets Inventories 995,661 944,406 Trade and other receivables 11 746,107 727,645 Tax recoverable 9,939 15,403 Available-for-sale financial assets - 286,002 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL") 12 304,269 19,967 Promissory note 11 38,124 1,936 Entrusted loans 11 166,022 174,443 Pledged bank deposits 50,957 28,939 Fixed deposits 20,553 - Cash and bank balances 448,547 469,447 2,780,179 2,668,188 Assets held for sale 13 8,674 - 2,788,853 2,668,188 Total assets 3,819,742 3,538,547