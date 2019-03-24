Log in
China Ting : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

03/24/2019 | 07:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 華鼎集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3398)

ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year ended 31 December 2018 2017

HK$ million HK$ millionChange

Revenue

OEM Business

1,784.0

1,855.3

(3.8)

Fashion Retail Business

479.6

480.1

(0.1)

Property Investment Business

11.2

-

N/A

2,274.8

2,335.4

(2.6)

Operating profit

49.0

158.1

(69.0)

Profit attributable to the Company's equity

holders

21.0

149.7

(86.0)

Dividend per share (HK cent)

- Interim and special

-

1.97

Dividend payout ratio

N/A

28%

Equity attributable to the Company's

equity holders

2,611.3

2,525.9

Equity per share (HK$)

1.24

1.20

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Ting Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

2,274,818

2,335,429

Cost of sales

(1,711,636)

(1,670,143)

Gross profit

563,182

665,286

Other income

4

21,476

28,718

Other gains, net

5

52,115

12,849

Net impairment loss provided for financial assets

(19,025)

-

Selling, marketing and distribution costs

(258,431)

(277,417)

Administrative expenses

(310,324)

(312,478)

Reversal of impairment on loans to an associate

-

41,135

Operating profit

48,993

158,093

Finance income

7

7,342

11,346

Finance costs

7

(10,603)

(8,668)

Share of profits/(losses) of associates

146

(632)

Share of losses of joint ventures

(4,603)

(2,791)

Profit before income tax

41,275

157,348

Income tax expense

8

(14,067)

(16,901)

Profit for the year

27,208

140,447

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

(144,098)

172,314

Fair value gains on transfers of owner-occupied

properties to investment properties, net of tax

207,638

16,952

Release of exchange reserve to profit or loss upon

deregistration of an associate

-

(20,278)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

63,540

168,988

Total comprehensive income

90,748

309,435

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

21,045

149,689

Non-controlling interests

6,163

(9,242)

27,208

140,447

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

85,349

316,371

Non-controlling interests

5,399

(6,936)

90,748

309,435

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity

holders of the Company during the year (expressed

in HK cents per share)

- basic

9

1.00

7.13

- diluted

9

1.00

7.13

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

469,646

568,050

Investment properties

363,711

88,721

Land use rights

76,384

70,334

Interests in associates

1,846

1,806

Interests in joint ventures

14,690

3,307

Intangible assets

10,623

22,301

Promissory note

11

-

34,978

Prepayments

11

15,526

-

Deferred income tax assets

78,463

80,862

1,030,889

870,359

Current assets

Inventories

995,661

944,406

Trade and other receivables

11

746,107

727,645

Tax recoverable

9,939

15,403

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

286,002

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

("FVPL")

12

304,269

19,967

Promissory note

11

38,124

1,936

Entrusted loans

11

166,022

174,443

Pledged bank deposits

50,957

28,939

Fixed deposits

20,553

-

Cash and bank balances

448,547

469,447

2,780,179

2,668,188

Assets held for sale

13

8,674

-

2,788,853

2,668,188

Total assets

3,819,742

3,538,547

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

EQUITY

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Share capital

209,982

209,982

Reserves

2,401,303

2,315,954

2,611,285

2,525,936

Non-controlling interests

28,724

23,325

Total equity

2,640,009

2,549,261

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income tax liabilities

83,136

21,752

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

14

694,161

707,889

Contract liabilities

3

29,534

-

Bank borrowings

367,057

247,271

Current income tax liabilities

5,845

12,374

1,096,597

967,534

Total liabilities

1,179,733

989,286

Total equity and liabilities

3,819,742

3,538,547

Disclaimer

China Ting Group Holdings Limited published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 11:49:03 UTC
