China Ting : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

08/23/2019 | 05:56pm EDT
CHINA TING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
華 鼎 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3398)
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
HK$ million
HK$ million
% Change
Revenue
OEM Business
745.7
943.4
(21.0)
Fashion Retail Business
226.7
290.3
(21.9)
Property Investment Business
8.5
3.9
117.9
980.9
1,237.6
(20.7)
Operating (loss)/profit
(17.4)
65.6
(Loss)/profit before income tax
(25.1)
61.1
Equity attributable to the Company's
equity holders
2,584.9
2,752.3
Equity per share (HK$)
1.23
1.31
INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Ting Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in
2018 as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
980,879
1,237,549
Cost of sales
(766,928)
(891,579)
Gross profit
213,951
345,970
Other income
4
13,794
8,049
Other gains, net
5
13,395
28
Reversal of net impairment loss for financial assets
11
11,709
1,269
Selling, marketing and distribution costs
(117,251)
(130,178)
Administrative expenses
(153,043)
(159,554)
Operating (loss)/profit
6
(17,445)
65,584
Finance income
7
4,474
4,027
Finance costs
7
(11,033)
(8,124)
Share of (losses)/profits of associates
(423)
170
Share of losses of joint ventures
(712)
(518)
(Loss)/profit before income tax
(25,139)
61,139
Income tax expense
8
(7,490)
(10,888)
(Loss)/profit for the period
(32,629)
50,251
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Other comprehensive income for the period:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
- Currency translation differences
4,140
(30,330)
- Revaluation surplus upon transfer of owner
occupied properties to investment properties,
-
net of tax
207,638
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
- Fair value gain on financial asset at fair value
through other comprehensive income
61
-
Other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
4,201
177,308
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
(28,428)
227,559
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(30,829)
49,596
Non-controlling interests
(1,800)
655
(32,629)
50,251
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(26,382)
226,350
Non-controlling interests
(2,046)
1,209
(28,428)
227,559
(Loss)/earnings per share for (loss)/profit attributable
to equity holders of the Company (expressed in HK
cents per share)
- basic and diluted
9
(1.47)
2.36
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
390,809
469,646
Investment properties
374,906
363,711
Land use rights
-
76,384
Intangible assets
8,107
10,623
Right-of-use assets
10
168,219
-
Interests in associates
1,417
1,846
Interests in joint ventures
13,948
14,690
Prepayments
15,526
15,526
Deferred income tax assets
83,792
78,463
1,056,724
1,030,889
Current assets
Inventories
947,951
995,661
Trade and other receivables
11
686,651
746,107
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
("FVPL")
13
294,678
304,269
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income ("FVOCI")
8,809
-
Promissory note
11
38,755
38,124
Entrusted loans
11
173,622
166,022
Tax recoverable
11,502
9,939
Pledged bank deposits
33,151
50,957
Fixed deposits
15,924
20,553
Cash and cash equivalents
453,761
448,547
2,664,804
2,780,179
Assets held for sale
12
8,669
8,674
2,673,473
2,788,853
Total assets
3,730,197
3,819,742
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
EQUITY
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
Share capital
209,982
209,982
Reserves
2,374,921
2,401,303
2,584,903
2,611,285
Non-controlling interests
21,301
28,724
Total equity
2,606,204
2,640,009
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
87,410
83,136
Lease liabilities
10
5,798
-
93,208
83,136
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
14
580,418
694,161
Contract liabilities
3
30,267
29,534
Lease liabilities
10
11,699
-
Bank borrowings
403,235
367,057
Current income tax liabilities
5,166
5,845
1,030,785
1,096,597
Total liabilities
1,123,993
1,179,733
Total equity and liabilities
3,730,197
3,819,742
Net current assets
1,642,688
1,692,256
Total assets less current liabilities
2,699,412
2,723,145
