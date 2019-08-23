Log in
China Ting : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

08/23/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 鼎 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3398)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$ million

HK$ million

% Change

Revenue

OEM Business

745.7

943.4

(21.0)

Fashion Retail Business

226.7

290.3

(21.9)

Property Investment Business

8.5

3.9

117.9

980.9

1,237.6

(20.7)

Operating (loss)/profit

(17.4)

65.6

(Loss)/profit before income tax

(25.1)

61.1

Equity attributable to the Company's

equity holders

2,584.9

2,752.3

Equity per share (HK$)

1.23

1.31

- 1 -

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Ting Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in

2018 as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

980,879

1,237,549

Cost of sales

(766,928)

(891,579)

Gross profit

213,951

345,970

Other income

4

13,794

8,049

Other gains, net

5

13,395

28

Reversal of net impairment loss for financial assets

11

11,709

1,269

Selling, marketing and distribution costs

(117,251)

(130,178)

Administrative expenses

(153,043)

(159,554)

Operating (loss)/profit

6

(17,445)

65,584

Finance income

7

4,474

4,027

Finance costs

7

(11,033)

(8,124)

Share of (losses)/profits of associates

(423)

170

Share of losses of joint ventures

(712)

(518)

(Loss)/profit before income tax

(25,139)

61,139

Income tax expense

8

(7,490)

(10,888)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(32,629)

50,251

- 2 -

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Other comprehensive income for the period:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

- Currency translation differences

4,140

(30,330)

- Revaluation surplus upon transfer of owner

occupied properties to investment properties,

-

net of tax

207,638

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

- Fair value gain on financial asset at fair value

through other comprehensive income

61

-

Other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

4,201

177,308

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(28,428)

227,559

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(30,829)

49,596

Non-controlling interests

(1,800)

655

(32,629)

50,251

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(26,382)

226,350

Non-controlling interests

(2,046)

1,209

(28,428)

227,559

(Loss)/earnings per share for (loss)/profit attributable

to equity holders of the Company (expressed in HK

cents per share)

- basic and diluted

9

(1.47)

2.36

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

390,809

469,646

Investment properties

374,906

363,711

Land use rights

-

76,384

Intangible assets

8,107

10,623

Right-of-use assets

10

168,219

-

Interests in associates

1,417

1,846

Interests in joint ventures

13,948

14,690

Prepayments

15,526

15,526

Deferred income tax assets

83,792

78,463

1,056,724

1,030,889

Current assets

Inventories

947,951

995,661

Trade and other receivables

11

686,651

746,107

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

("FVPL")

13

294,678

304,269

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income ("FVOCI")

8,809

-

Promissory note

11

38,755

38,124

Entrusted loans

11

173,622

166,022

Tax recoverable

11,502

9,939

Pledged bank deposits

33,151

50,957

Fixed deposits

15,924

20,553

Cash and cash equivalents

453,761

448,547

2,664,804

2,780,179

Assets held for sale

12

8,669

8,674

2,673,473

2,788,853

Total assets

3,730,197

3,819,742

- 4 -

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

EQUITY

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Share capital

209,982

209,982

Reserves

2,374,921

2,401,303

2,584,903

2,611,285

Non-controlling interests

21,301

28,724

Total equity

2,606,204

2,640,009

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income tax liabilities

87,410

83,136

Lease liabilities

10

5,798

-

93,208

83,136

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

14

580,418

694,161

Contract liabilities

3

30,267

29,534

Lease liabilities

10

11,699

-

Bank borrowings

403,235

367,057

Current income tax liabilities

5,166

5,845

1,030,785

1,096,597

Total liabilities

1,123,993

1,179,733

Total equity and liabilities

3,730,197

3,819,742

Net current assets

1,642,688

1,692,256

Total assets less current liabilities

2,699,412

2,723,145

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Ting Group Holdings Limited published this content on 24 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 21:55:09 UTC
