China Titans Energy Technology : Announcements and Notices - -PROFIT WARNING

China Titans Energy Technology Group Co., Limited ʕ਷इվঐ๕ҦஔණྠϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2188)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO and Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of the information available from the latest management accounts (which have neither been audited nor reviewed by the auditor of the Company) and the operational figures of the Group, it is expected that the Group will record a loss of approximately RMB40 million to RMB50 million for the year ended 31

December 2018, as compared to a profit of approximately RMB163.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by China Titans Energy Technology Group Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") and Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of the information available from the latest management accounts (which have neither been audited nor reviewed by the auditor of the Company) and the operational figures of the Group, it is expected that the Group will record a loss of approximately RMB40 million to RMB50 million for the year ended 31 December 2018, as compared to a profit of approximately RMB163.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The expected loss of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 was mainly attributable to, amongst others, (1) the revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 decreased as compared to the same for the corresponding year in 2017, which led to a decrease in gross profit of approximately RMB31 million; and (2) it has recorded a loss of approximately RMB18 million as a result of change in fair value arising from the Group's disposal of available-for-sale financial assets, being 4.38 million shares of Wuxi Xiandao Intellectual equipment Co., Ltd.* (ೌ፼΋ኬ౽ঐༀ௪ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡).

This announcement is only based on the Group's preliminary assessment of the information currently available. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully the final results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 which will be released on 29 March 2019 and the related 2018 annual report to be published subsequently.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Titans Energy Technology Group Co., Limited

Li Xin Qing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Xin Qing and Mr. An Wei; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr.

Li Wan Jun, Mr. Zhang Bo, and Mr. Pang Zhan.

