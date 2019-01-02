Log in
CHINA TITANS ENERGY TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO (2188)
End-of-day quote  - 12/31
0.68 HKD   -1.45%
China Titans Energy Technology : Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the Month ended 31 December 2018

01/02/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

China Titans Energy Technology Group Co., Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

2188

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

-

0.01

100,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :N/A

10,000,000,000

-Description :No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of preference shares

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

925,056,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

925,056,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme

(08/05/2010) ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)

Granted

Nil

Movement during the month

Exercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Nil

Cancelled

Lapsed

Nil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

China Titans Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 05:33:01 UTC
Technical analysis trends CHINA TITANS ENERGY TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Wei An Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Qing Li Chairman
Wan Jun Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Bo Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhan Pang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TITANS ENERGY TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO0.00%80
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.00%61 764
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE0.00%39 403
EMERSON ELECTRIC-14.26%37 025
NIDEC CORPORATION0.00%33 928
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.00%31 270
