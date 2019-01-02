China Titans Energy Technology : Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the Month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Date Submitted

China Titans Energy Technology Group Co., Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

2188

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary shares
Par value (HK$)
Authorised share capital (HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
0.01
100,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
0.01
100,000,000

Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000

Stock code :
N/A

10,000,000,000

Description :
No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :N/A

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) No. of preference shares

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

Balance at close of preceding month
925,056,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease) during the month
-
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
925,056,000
N/A
N/A
N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme

(08/05/2010) ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)

Granted

Nil

Movement during the month
Granted
Nil
Exercised
Nil
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
Nil
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A

Nil

Cancelled

Lapsed

Nil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

Converted during the month
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Total C.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month