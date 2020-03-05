China Tonghai International Financial : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION FOURTH SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO EXTENSION OF LOAN

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 September 2018 and 31 December 2018 in relation to the entering of First Supplemental Agreement and the Second Supplemental Agreement with the Borrower.

On 29 June 2018, a Loan Facility Agreement was entered into between the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Borrower, pursuant to which the Lender agreed to provide the Borrower the Loan in an amount of HK$160 million for a period of three months.

On 28 September 2018, the parties entered into the First Supplemental Agreement to extend the repayment date of the Loan to 27 December 2018 and change the interest rate of the Loan from 5.4% per annum to 8.5% per annum. Save as aforesaid, all other terms of the Loan Facility Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.

On 31 December 2018, the parties entered into the Second Supplemental Agreement to further extend the repayment date of Loan to 27 March 2019 at the same interest rate of 8.5% per annum. Save as aforesaid, all other terms of the Loan Facility Agreement (as amended by the First Supplemental Agreement) shall remain in full force and effect.

On 2 April 2019, the parties entered into the Third Supplemental Agreement to increase the principal amount of the Loan to HK$163.8 million and to further extend the repayment date of Loan to 27 June 2019 at the same interest rate of 8.5% per annum. Save as aforesaid, all other terms of the Loan Facility Agreement (as amended by the First Supplemental Agreement and the Second Supplemental Agreement) shall remain in full force and effect.

Fourth Supplemental Agreement

On 5 March 2020, the Lender and the Borrower entered into the Fourth Supplemental Agreement, pursuant to which, the repayment date of Loan is extended to 27 June 2020 and to change the interest rate of the Loan from 8.5% per annum to 6% per annum for the period from 28 June 2019 and up to and including 27 June 2020. The Borrower has paid a non-refundable extension fee, which is equivalent to 3.75% of the Loan and the accrued interest on the Loan due on the last repayment date of 27 June 2019 prior to the entering of the Fourth Supplemental Agreement. Save as aforesaid, all other terms of the Loan Facility Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreements) shall remain in full force and effect.

The personal guarantee given by the Personal Guarantor in favour of the Lender will remain as the continuing security for the due performance of the obligation of the Borrower under the Loan Facility Agreement (as amended by the First Supplemental Agreement, the Second Supplemental Agreement, the Third Supplemental Agreement and the Fourth Supplemental Agreement).