China Tonghai International Financil : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 OCTOBER 2019

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 952)

POLL RESULTS OF

THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 OCTOBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular of China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the ''Company'') dated 24 September 2019 (the ''Circular''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolutions numbered 1 to 4 as set out in the notice of the SGM dated 24 September 2019 (the ''Resolutions'') were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 11 October 2019.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares is 6,197,049,220 Shares.

As at the date of the SGM, Oceanwide Holdings IF and its associates, representing an aggregate of 4,495,224,732 Shares (approximately 72.538% of the issued share capital of the Company), were required to abstain, and had abstained from voting at the SGM. Save for Oceanwide Holdings IF and its associates, no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the SGM. The total number of Shares entitling relevant Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the SGM was 1,701,824,488 Shares, representing approximately 27.462% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the SGM.

There were no Shares entitling any Shareholder to attend the SGM but abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.