CHINA TONTINE WINES GROUP LIMITED    0389

CHINA TONTINE WINES GROUP LIMITED (0389)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
0.12 HKD
China Tontine Wines : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary and Authorized Representatives

12/31/2018 | 06:14am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TONTINE WINES GROUP LIMITED ʕ਷ஷ˂ৢุණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 389)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

AND

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Tontine Wines Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Ms Leung Ka Yan€૑ྗত("Ms Leung") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company and ceased to act as (i) an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and (ii) an authorised representative to accept on the Company's behalf service of any process or notice under section 776 of the Companies Ordinance of Hong Kong with effect from 31 December 2018. Ms Leung has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board also announces that Mr Wong Kwok Kuen€ˮ਷ᛆ("Mr Wong") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company, the authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules and the authorised representative to accept on the Company's behalf service of any process or notice under section 776 of the Companies Ordinance of Hong Kong with effect from 1 January 2019.

Mr Wong graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a member of the ACCA and a member of the HKICPA (formerly known as the Hong Kong Society of Accountants). Mr Wong has over 18 years of experience in the fields of finance, auditing and accounting, and has practicable experience in acting as company secretary to companies listed on the Stock Exchange. He had acted as the company secretary of the Company from 6 November 2015 to 2 November 2017. He is familiar with the Listing Rules and other regulatory requirements applicable to listed companies in Hong Kong.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms Leung for her contribution to the Group during her tenure of service and welcome Mr Wong on his appointment.

By order of the Board

China Tontine Wines Group Limited

Wang Guangyuan Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr Wang Guangyuan, Mr Zhang Hebin and Ms Wang Lijun and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr Cheng Vincent, Mr Lai Chi Keung, Albert and Mr Yang Qiang.

Disclaimer

China Tontine Wines Group Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 05:13:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2011 -
EBIT 2011 396 M
Net income 2011 -
Debt 2011 -
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
Capi. / Sales 2011 0
Capi. / Sales 2012 -
Capitalization 212 M
Chart CHINA TONTINE WINES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Tontine Wines Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Yuan Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Chun Ho Chief Financial Officer
He Bin Zhang Executive Director
Chi Keung Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Qiang Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TONTINE WINES GROUP LIMITED0.84%32
CONSTELLATION BRANDS-28.47%30 947
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO., LTD.--.--%28 405
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JSC LTD.--.--%20 340
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD--.--%8 571
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD-7.46%7 475
