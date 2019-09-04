China Tontine Wines : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of China Tontine Wines Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce its cooperation with Haidilao International Holding Ltd. ("Haidilao", stock code: 6862), a renowned catering and restaurant brand in the PRC, in respect of the launch of "Haidilao Semi-sparkling Mountain Grape Wine" (the "Mountain Grape Wine"), a drink catered to pair with hot pot. The first batch of products is now available for sale at certain Haidilao restaurants.

"Haidilao Semi-sparkling Mountain Grape Wine" is the first product customized by the Company for chain restaurants and is tailor-made for Sichuan spicy hot pot lovers. The raw material of the Mountain Grape Wine is quality Northern frozen red grapes from the Yalu River Valley production area. The production base of Tontine Wines located at the Yalu River basin cultivates quality grapes by leveraging the similar natural environment at the same latitude as Rhone Valley, France and Napa Valley, United States (both being world-famous quality grape growing and wine producing areas).

Grape supply of the Company comes from Ji'an City, Jilin Province, the PRC, one of the few regions in the world that can cultivate the unique mountain grapes. In recent years, the Company has been committed to facilitating the diversification of products by increasing medium and low price wine products to cater to the mass market. The Company now offers 152 kinds of wine products sold through 105 distributors, covering 20 provinces, 3 autonomous regions and 4 municipalities in the PRC.

