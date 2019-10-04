Log in
China Tower : Date of Board Meeting

0
10/04/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Tower Corporation Limited

中 國 鐵 塔 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0788)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Tower Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Friday, 18 October 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

China Tower Corporation Limited

Chu Ka Yee

Company Secretary

Beijing, China, 4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises:

Executive directors

:

Tong Jilu (Chairman of the Board) and

Gu Xiaomin (General Manager)

Non-executive directors

:

Dong Xin, Shao Guanglu and Zhang Zhiyong

Independent non-executive directors

:

Su Li, Fan Cheng and Tse Yung Hoi

Disclaimer

China Tower Corporation Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:36:36 UTC
