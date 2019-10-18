China Tower : Unaudited Key Performance Indicators for the First Three Quarters of 2019

Operating Data As at As at 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Number of tower sites (thousand) 1,973.9 1,924.7 Number of tower tenants (thousand) 3,165.0 2,977.8 Average tenants per tower site (tower tenants/site) 1.60 1.55

Since 2019, the Group has continued to deepen the philosophy of resource sharing and actively implemented the "One Core and Two Wings (一體兩翼)" strategy, and has maintained overall stable operation. The Group developed an innovative construction and service model, promoting resource sharing and cultivating a win-win philosophy within the industry. By economically and efficiently satisfying the wireless communications coverage demands from telecommunications service providers ("TSP"), our TSP business has maintained sustained and stable development. The TSSAI business has achieved rapid and healthy growth through leveraging the advantages of resources and focusing on high-quality development. The Group has actively planned and taken multiple measures to cultivate our energy business for society-wide operations. As at 30 September 2019, the Group managed a total of 1,974 thousand tower sites. The number of tower tenants was 3,165 thousand, representing a net increase of 187 thousand tenants compared with the end of 2018. Average tenants per tower site was 1.60, showing a further improvement in the level of site co-location.

The Group's overall business performance maintained stable and healthy growth in the first three quarters of 2019, recording an operating revenue of RMB57,041 million, up by 6.3% over the same period last year, of which revenue from tower business was RMB53,636 million, up by 4.1% over the same period last year; revenue from DAS business was RMB1,924 million, up by 45.2% over the same period last year; revenue from TSSAI business was RMB1,355 million, up by 100.7% over the same period last year. The revenue from non-tower business accounted for 6.0% of total operating revenue for the period, increasing from 3.9% for the same period last year, representing a continuous improvement in our revenue structure. Also, the Group consistently promoted delicacy management and efficient operation to improve profitability. With the impact of the adoption of the IFRS 16, EBITDA of the Group was RMB41,774 million, with the EBITDA margin of 73.2%. Had the Group not yet adopted IFRS 16, the EBITDA margin would have been 58.1% on a comparative basis. In the first three quarters of 2019, profit attributable to the owners of the Company was RMB3,873 million, up by 97.5% over the same period last year.

The demand for in-depth 4G network coverage, the scaling of 5G network construction and the Internet of Things created opportunities in the market. In view of this, the Group will continue to adhere to the philosophy of resource sharing and deeply implement the "One Core and Two Wings (一體兩翼)" strategy, bolster the solid foundations of our TSP business, and attempt to achieve scaling of the Two Wings businesses, to drive the overall business for a sustainable growth. The Group will strive to create value continuously for the shareholders by sticking to accelerating innovation, enhancing delicacy management, as well as improving operational efficiency and profitability.