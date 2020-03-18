China Tower : Net Profit Nearly Doubled in 2019

By Justina Lee



China Tower Corp.'s net profit nearly doubled last year, helped by higher operating revenue and lower finance costs.

Net profit for 2019 was CNY5.22 billion ($744.9 million), compared with CNY2.65 billion a year earlier, the company said Wednesday.

Operating revenue rose to CNY76.43 billion from CNY71.82 billion in 2018.

The company said it will monitor coronavirus-related developments and evaluate the pandemic's impact on its financial position and operating results.

