CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED    788   CNE100003688

CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(788)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

China Tower : Net Profit Nearly Doubled in 2019

03/18/2020 | 12:52am EDT

By Justina Lee

China Tower Corp.'s net profit nearly doubled last year, helped by higher operating revenue and lower finance costs.

Net profit for 2019 was CNY5.22 billion ($744.9 million), compared with CNY2.65 billion a year earlier, the company said Wednesday.

Operating revenue rose to CNY76.43 billion from CNY71.82 billion in 2018.

The company said it will monitor coronavirus-related developments and evaluate the pandemic's impact on its financial position and operating results.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 76 680 M
EBIT 2019 11 357 M
Net income 2019 5 215 M
Debt 2019 78 899 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 51,1x
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,51x
EV / Sales2020 4,05x
Capitalization 267 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1,89  CNY
Last Close Price 1,52  CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Min Gu General Manager & Executive Director
Ji Lu Tong Chairman
Wen Min Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xin Dong Non-Executive Director
Zhiyong Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-2.26%39 196
VINCI-35.27%36 521
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.80%31 519
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED5.13%19 281
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.75%18 359
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.72%18 249
