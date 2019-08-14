Log in
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

(0762)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/13
7.12 HKD   -1.39%
06:09aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : 1st Half Profit Rises 16% On Year
DJ
06:02aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Announces 2019 Interim Results
PU
08/01FINGERMOTION : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
China Unicom Hong Kong : 1st Half Profit Rises 16% On Year

08/14/2019 | 06:09am EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. (0762.HK) reported a 16% rise in its net profit for the first half of the year, despite an industry downturn.

Net profit was 6.88 billion yuan ($977 million), compared with CNY5.91 billion in the same period last year, the Chinese telecom operator said in a stock exchange filing Wednesday. Revenue, however, dropped 2.8% on year to CNY144.95 billion, it said.

As its traditional mobile and broadband market gets saturated, profit growth is being driven mainly by new businesses such as industry internet and cloud computing services, the company said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -1.39% 7.12 End-of-day quote.-15.24%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.32% 7.0356 Delayed Quote.3.35%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 297 B
EBIT 2019 14 538 M
Net income 2019 13 350 M
Finance 2019 27 558 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 195 B
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,26  CNY
Last Close Price 6,39  CNY
Spread / Highest target 181%
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guo Hua Li President & Executive Director
Ke Bing Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Césareo Alierta Izuel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED-15.24%27 764
AT&T22.14%254 722
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-15.25%164 655
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-30.12%95 250
NTT DOCOMO INC8.17%81 653
T-MOBILE US22.02%66 323
