China Unicom Hong Kong : 1st Half Profit Rises 16% On Year

By Yifan Wang

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. (0762.HK) reported a 16% rise in its net profit for the first half of the year, despite an industry downturn.

Net profit was 6.88 billion yuan ($977 million), compared with CNY5.91 billion in the same period last year, the Chinese telecom operator said in a stock exchange filing Wednesday. Revenue, however, dropped 2.8% on year to CNY144.95 billion, it said.

As its traditional mobile and broadband market gets saturated, profit growth is being driven mainly by new businesses such as industry internet and cloud computing services, the company said.

