Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited    0762   HK0000049939

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

(0762)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/12
9.71 HKD   +3.74%
04:48aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : 2018 profit jumps more than five-fold
RE
01/24Access to Microsoft's Bing restored for some users in China
RE
01/23MICROSOFT : Bing blocked in China - FT
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Unicom Hong Kong : 2018 profit jumps more than five-fold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 04:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: China Unicom's company logo is seen at its branch office in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese telecom operator China Unicom Hong Kong on Wednesday reported a more than five-fold jump in 2018 net profit, beating estimates, which it attributed to a mixed-ownership reform.

Net profit for the full year was 10.2 billion yuan ($1.52 billion), the company said in a statement, while 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv had an average forecast of 8.5 billion yuan.

That implies a net profit of 1.42 billion yuan for the December quarter, versus a net loss of 2.23 billion yuan in the same quarter a year ago.

Total revenue for the full year rose 5.8 percent to 291 billion yuan, against the average estimate of 287 billion yuan by 21 analysts on Refinitiv.

It announced a final dividend per share of 0.134 yuan, up from 0.052 yuan a year ago.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
04:48aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : 2018 profit jumps more than five-fold
RE
01/31CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : appoints new senior vice president
AQ
01/29Telecom Giant China Mobile Unveils 5g Base Station In Qinghai-Tibet
AQ
01/24Access to Microsoft's Bing restored for some users in China
RE
01/23MICROSOFT : Bing blocked in China - FT
RE
01/08CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Election of Languages and Means of Receiving Corporate ..
PU
01/08CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : 2019 Annual Work Conference Highlights
PU
2018CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Notices by MIIT in Relation to the Usage of Frequency
PU
2018CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Monthly Return - NOV 18
PU
2018ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Struggle In Holiday-driven Trade; Nikkei Recovers
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 287 B
EBIT 2018 8 797 M
Net income 2018 8 647 M
Debt 2018 14 456 M
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 28,73
P/E ratio 2019 18,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 254 B
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 10,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guo Hua Li President & Executive Director
Ke Bing Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Césareo Alierta Izuel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED15.60%37 925
AT&T7.32%220 140
CHINA MOBILE LTD.13.63%216 547
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP52.75%104 150
NTT DOCOMO INC4.33%74 803
T-MOBILE US12.72%60 765
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.