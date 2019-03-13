China Unicom Hong Kong : 2018 profit jumps more than five-fold

Net profit for the full year was 10.2 billion yuan ($1.52 billion), the company said in a statement, while 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv had an average forecast of 8.5 billion yuan.

That implies a net profit of 1.42 billion yuan for the December quarter, versus a net loss of 2.23 billion yuan in the same quarter a year ago.

Total revenue for the full year rose 5.8 percent to 291 billion yuan, against the average estimate of 287 billion yuan by 21 analysts on Refinitiv.

It announced a final dividend per share of 0.134 yuan, up from 0.052 yuan a year ago.

