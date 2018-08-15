China Unicom Hong Kong : Announces 2018 Interim Results

To: Business/Finance Editors

CHINAUNICOM ANNOUNCES2018 INTERIM RESULTS

Highlights：

Profitability continued to grow remarkably, driven by deepened implementation of the Strategy of Focus, Innovation and Cooperation

Fast and effective mobile service growth sustained by innovative business model

Mixed-ownership reform started delivering notable enhancement in growth momentum, quality and efficiency

Strived to achieve win-win leveraging price elasticity in answering "speed upgrade and tariff reduction" policy

Accelerate "Five New" establishment to drive high-quality sustainable growth

Financial Highlights (RMB YoY Change millions) Operating Revenue 7.9% Service Revenue1 8.3% EBITDA2 4.9% EBITDA as % of Service Revenue -1.1pp Net Profit3 144.9% Basic EPS (RMB) 91.6% Free Cash Flow4 4.8% 1H2017 1H2018 1H2017 1H2018 138,160 149,105 124,106 134,423 43,559 45,673 35.1% 34.0% 2,415 5,912 0.101 0.193 37,520 39,314

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018 - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and its subsidiaries ("China Unicom" or "the Company" and "the Group") (HKEx: 0762; NYSE: CHU)is pleased to announce today its 2018 interim results.

Since the beginning of 2018, the Company has proactively promoted a new development philosophy, deepened the implementation of the Strategy of Focus, Innovation and Cooperation and fully accelerated the establishment of China Unicom's ''Five New'', featuring New DNA,

1Service revenue = operating revenue - sales of telecommunications products.

2EBITDA = profit for the period before finance costs, interest income, shares of net profit of associates, share of net profit of joint ventures, other income - net, income tax, depreciation & amortization.

3Net profit represented profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company.

4Free cash flow = operating cash flow - CAPEX.

New Governance, New Operation, New Energy and New Ecology. We have been gradually speeding up the pace in driving Internet-oriented operations, while our efforts in mixed-ownership reform started delivering notable enhancement in growth momentum, quality, efficiency and corporate vibrancy, achieving overall a good start in the kick-off year of the mixed-ownership reform.

The Company reported remarkable growth in its operating results for the first half of 2018. Service revenue amounted to RMB134.4 billion, representing an 8.3% year-on-year growth, atop of its industry peers. EBITDA amounted to RMB45.7 billion, up by 4.9% year-on-year. The profit before income tax reached RMB7.8 billion and the profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company increased by 145% year-on-year to RMB5.9 billion.

The Company upheld its precise investment strategy and strived to enhance investment returns by taking extensive effort to exploit the potential value of various resources and drive sharing through cooperation. Capital expenditure for the first half of the year amounted to RMB11.6 billion. Thanks to the effective management of capital expenditure and notable improvements in profitability, the Company's free cash flow amounted to RMB39.3 billion, reaching another record high level. Its liabilities-to-assets ratio went further down to 43.8%, reflecting an increasingly healthy financial position.

Taking into account the Company's profitability, debt obligations and cash flow level, capital requirements for future development, etc., the Board of Directors decided not to pay an interim dividend for the current year. The Board will submit a proposal for final dividend payment based on our overall results for the year for consideration at the shareholders' general meeting.

Mr. Wang Xiaochu, Chairman and CEO of China Unicom said, "Looking ahead, by unleashing the unique edges, the Company will persevere in the implementation of the Internet-oriented operation, creating differentiated competitive advantages. Centred on return and efficiency, and riding on Internet-oriented operation transformation, the Company strived to enhance total-factor development efficiency. The Company will enhance its key capability in network, IT and management on all fronts to provide a solid foundation for the healthy and sustainable development of various businesses. We will step up investments appropriately for nurturing the future growth engines. Seizing opportunities afforded by the mixed-ownership reform, we will deepen strategic cooperation and further advance the system and mechanism reform, accelerating the delivery of benefits from the reform and comprehensively enhancing the Company's overall competitive strengths with a view to creating greater value for shareholders."

Fast and highly effective mobile service growth driven by the deepened Internet-oriented innovative operations

During the first half of the year, the Company centered its energy on driving business model innovation with light touchpoints and low acquisition costs and stepping up effort in transformation into an Internet-oriented operation, enabling accelerated growth and high-quality development of mobile service. Mobile service revenue reached RMB84.3 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 9.7% that exceeded the industry average substantially by nearly 8

percentage points. Mobile billing subscribers achieved a net increase of 17.86 million, reaching a total number of 302 million mobile billing subscribers. The average revenue per user (ARPU) of mobile billing subscribers amounted to RMB47.9, which was largely stable compared to the full year of 2017.

During the period, the Company actively strengthened the development of its differentiated operations. For the first half of the year, the Company's 4G business registered scale development and its 4G subscriber base saw a net increase of 28.23 million to a total of 203 million. The 4G subscriber market share was up by 3 percentage points year-on-year. The proportion of 4G subscribers in total mobile billing subscribers increased by 16 percentage points year-on-year to over 67%.

The Company strengthened data traffic operation and strived to achieve win-win in implementing ''Speed Upgrade and Tariff Reduction'' policy leveraging price elasticity. It proactively prepared for the implementation of the policy of the cancellation of domestic mobile data ''roaming'' charges effective 1 July by optimising tariff packages and strengthened effort to promote heavy data packages to facilitate a smooth transition for customers. For the first half of the year, the unit pricing for the Company's mobile data service decreased substantially year-on-year, while the mobile data consumption volume sustained robust growth. The monthly average DOU per handset subscriber increased by 2.2 times year-on-year, while handset Internet access revenue grew by 25% year-on-year to RMB53.4 billion.

Continuous improvement in broadband service amid intense competition

During the first half of the year, the Company adopted proactive measures in response to intense market competition and continued to report improvements in its fixed-line broadband business.

Adhering to the strategy of ''big integration, big bandwidth and big video'' and to satisfy the various demand of household market, the Company continued to optimise the array of integrated products, striving to increase penetration of bundle services and drive mutual development. The Company promoted high-bandwidth products and further enhanced network coverage and quality with increased private capital cooperation so as to strengthen the edges in network capability. Featuring the power of content, the Company continuously enriched quality video content to boost customer loyalty and stickiness. Integrated products value was further enhanced by bundling popular smart home applications such as home networking services, smart gateway, video surveillance, etc. For the first half of the year, the Company's fixed-line broadband access revenue amounted to RMB21.5 billion, which was largely stable compared to the same period last year. The number of fixed-line broadband subscribers increased by 2.38 million on a net basis to 78.92 million. Video service subscribers accounted for over 43% of the fixed-line broadband subscribers, up by 10 percentage points year-on-year.

Rapid development of innovative service contributed to the solid growth of fixed-line service

During the first half of the year, facing the enormous opportunities in the new business areas such as Cloud Computing, Big Data and the Internet of Things (''IoT''), the Company accelerated the efforts on sharpening the core capability in innovative product platforms and products, focusing on key sectors. The Company also established system and mechanism segregated from its fundamental services and proactively expanded markets to drive new breakthroughs in its innovative business.

Driven by cloud business, the Company made great efforts in delivering cloud-network integrated corporate solutions to drive rapid growth in both cloud and network businesses. Expediting the new integrated sales model transformation, ''Cloud + Smart Networks + Smart Applications'' and targeting government and enterprise customers markets, the Company offered customers cloud-network integrated services and intelligent network services to drive the growth of its fundamental services. Taking advantage of the synergies with our strategic partners introduced by the mixed-ownership reform, we innovated business model and actively explored cooperation by way of investment or capital financing to diversify ownership structure and achieve asset-light operation, strengthening new energy for innovative development. In the first half of the year, the Company's innovative business sustained rapid growth. The Industrial Internet business reported revenue of RMB11.7 billion, representing a 39% growth year-on-year. Within which, revenue from cloud business grew by 39% year-on-year. Driven by the rapid growth of the innovative business, the Company's fixed-line business reported a turnaround from decline to positive growth, with its revenue reaching RMB49.1 billion, representing a 5.5% year-on-year growth.

Actively pushed forward the implementation of the mixed-ownership reform and advanced comprehensive and in-depth cooperation with strategic investors

During the first half of the year, the Company continued to cooperate with Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com and DiDi to expand Internet touch points, effectively reaching out to new customers, especially the youth market, achieving a development model with low subscriber acquisition cost and subsidy. Our 2I2C business saw rapid growth with subscriber base reaching 77 million and driving the rapid growth in 4G subscribers. The public cloud products branded as ''WO Cloud'' were launched in association with Alibaba and Tencent, providing differentiated products and services to our customers. Cooperation in cloud-network integrated products was also kicked off, aiming to equip customers with capability in hybrid cloud networking. The joint venture with Alibaba created a powerful alliance to offer customised application software services to government and enterprise customers. Active efforts were made to explore the development of New Retail pilot outlets, as we joined forces with Alibaba, Suning, JD.com and Tencent. Making good use of Big Data, we were able to enrich product portfolio in stores and strengthen synergy and flow between online and offline operation, resulting in a significant boost for our business development. Our cooperation with strategic investors in innovative businesses, such as IPTV, mobile video contents, Big Data, IoT and AI, and in fundamental businesses continued to report smooth progress with win-win development.

Committed to ongoing in-depth implementation of system and mechanism innovation and reform to enhance corporate vibrancy and efficiency

At present, the mixed-ownership reform has empowered the Company with differentiated advantages, resulting in invaluable opportunities for development. During the first half of the year, continuous efforts were made to streamlining and re-organisation. Through reducing demand on outsourcing and encouraging staff to join sub-divided units and innovative business, our organisation and staff structure were further optimised. To charge up energy for innovative business development, the Company had appropriately stepped up human capital investment by actively recruiting new talents in innovative business and strengthening the performance-based incentives mechanism to achieve a better alignment of efforts and rewards. It adopted a differentiated compensation system for the innovative business which was segregated from traditional business. The sub-division reform was deeply enforced, aiming to achieve sharing of incremental return with revenue and gross profit as KPIs, while aligning responsibilities with authorities and rewards to lift corporate vibrancy and efficiency. China Unicom A Share Company's employee share incentive scheme was smoothly launched, with 794 million restrictive shares of the China Unicom A Share Company being issued to 7,752 key managerial staff and talents under the initial grant and set to align our shareholders' and staff interests with the corporate development.

- End -

Certain statements contained in this press release may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of the Company to be materially different from any future performance, financial condition or results of operations implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

For media enquiries, please contact: China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Investor Relations Department

Mr. Ivan Wong / Ms. Joeling Law / Mr. Billy Tang

Tel: (852) 2121 3210 / (852) 2121 3225 / (852) 2121 3275

Email:ivanw@chinaunicom.com.hk/joeling.law@chinaunicom.com.hk/billy@chinaunicom.com.hk