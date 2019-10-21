China Unicom Hong Kong : January-September Net Profit Rose 12%

By Yifan Wang

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. (0762.HK) said its net profit for the first three quarters of the year rose 12%, helped by lower network and operation costs.

Net profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 was 9.82 billion yuan (US$1.39 billion), compared with CNY8.78 billion over the same period last year, the company said in a statement Monday.

Revenue fell 1.2% on year to CNY217.12 billion, the company said, adding that mobile service revenue declined by 6.1% due to market saturation and intense competition.

Total service revenue, a key metric for carriers' operational health, was down 0.7% from the same period last year, though an improvement from the 1.1% fall in the first half of this year, China Unicom said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com