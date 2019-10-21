Log in
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

(0762)
China Unicom Hong Kong : January-September Net Profit Rose 12%

10/21/2019 | 05:44am EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. (0762.HK) said its net profit for the first three quarters of the year rose 12%, helped by lower network and operation costs.

Net profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 was 9.82 billion yuan (US$1.39 billion), compared with CNY8.78 billion over the same period last year, the company said in a statement Monday.

Revenue fell 1.2% on year to CNY217.12 billion, the company said, adding that mobile service revenue declined by 6.1% due to market saturation and intense competition.

Total service revenue, a key metric for carriers' operational health, was down 0.7% from the same period last year, though an improvement from the 1.1% fall in the first half of this year, China Unicom said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 0.00% 8.32 End-of-day quote.-0.95%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 7.0712 Delayed Quote.2.93%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 290 B
EBIT 2019 13 544 M
Net income 2019 12 884 M
Finance 2019 24 784 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 230 B
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,82  CNY
Last Close Price 7,51  CNY
Spread / Highest target 187%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guo Hua Li President & Executive Director
Ke Bing Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Césareo Alierta Izuel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED-0.95%32 463
AT&T34.79%281 100
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-11.15%172 715
NTT DOCOMO, INC.16.49%86 052
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-38.63%82 032
T-MOBILE US28.28%69 724
