China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited : 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed With The SEC

04/22/2020 | 09:28am EDT

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and its subsidiaries (“China Unicom” or “the Company” and “the Group”) (HKEx: 0762; NYSE: CHU) announced that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The 2019 Form 20-F is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.chinaunicom.com.hk and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Investor Relations Department:

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Tel: +852 2126 2018
Fax: +852 2126 2016
Email: ir@chinaunicom.com.hk
Address: 75/F, The Center, 99 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong


