China Unicom Hong Kong : Mobile Subscribers Fell in October

By Martin Mou



China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. (0762.HK) lost 2.6 million mobile subscribers in October from the previous month.

Total mobile subscriber base was 322.1 million at the end of October, compared with 324.7 million in September, the telecommunications operator said in a stock exchange filing

The company's 4G users increased by 606,000 to 251.8 million in October from the previous month, it said.

In the first ten months of this year, China Unicom's mobile-user base grew by 7.1 million, it said.

