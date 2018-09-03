China Unicom Hong Kong : Monthly Return - AUG18

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited03/09/2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month (2) Stock code :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description :

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(StateN/Acurrency):

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares(1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 30,598,124,345 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 30,598,124,345 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelledLapsed

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of theIssuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

during the at close of the

Exercised Nominal value pursuant shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

monththeretomonth

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( //

)

( //

)

( //

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Amount at close of preceding month shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including5

close of the month