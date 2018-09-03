Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited    0762   HK0000049939

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED (0762)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Unicom Hong Kong : Monthly Return - AUG18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:32am CEST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited03/09/2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(StateN/Acurrency):

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares(1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

30,598,124,345

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

30,598,124,345

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelledLapsed

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of theIssuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

during the at close of the

Exercised Nominal value pursuant

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

monththeretomonth

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( //

)

( //

)

( //

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Amount at close of preceding month

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including5

close of the month

Disclaimer

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:31:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
10:32aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Monthly Return - AUG18
PU
08/17CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Appointment of Executive Directors
PU
08/17CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
08/15CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Revision of Annual Caps for Continuing Connected Transa..
PU
08/15CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Announces 2018 Interim Results
PU
08/15CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : 2018 Interim Results Announcement
PU
08/15CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Operational Statistics for July 2018
PU
08/15CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Operational Statistics for July 2018
PU
08/15CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
08/15CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22China Unicom promises 300 Beijing 5G bases this year 
08/16China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/16China Unicom reports 1H results 
05/23China Mobile 4G Users Decline For First Time 
04/20China Unicom reports Q1 results 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 286 B
EBIT 2018 9 805 M
Net income 2018 8 044 M
Debt 2018 14 185 M
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 28,49
P/E ratio 2019 17,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 11,2  CNY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guo Hua Li President & Executive Director
Zhu Kebing Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Césareo Alierta Izuel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED-13.87%35 654
AT&T-17.85%231 948
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.88%192 854
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP11.71%101 997
NTT DOCOMO INC6.85%98 175
KDDI CORP3.59%66 997
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.