China Unicom Hong Kong : Monthly Return - AUG18

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited03/09/2018
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :N/ADescription :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
(2) Stock code :N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Description :
No. of ordinary shares
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(StateN/Acurrency):
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares(1) (2)
No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
30,598,124,345
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
30,598,124,345
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
|
share option
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
scheme
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelledLapsed
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/AN/A N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of theIssuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
during the at close of the
Exercised Nominal value pursuant
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
monththeretomonth
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( //
)
( //
)
( //
)
( / /
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
( / /
( / /
( / /
( / /
)
)
)
)
Amount at close of preceding month
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including5
close of the month