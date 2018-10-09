China Unicom Hong Kong : Notification of Board Meeting

Log in
10/09/2018 | 11:03am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 中國聯合網絡通信(香港)股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0762)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board of Directors of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") will be held on Monday, 22 October 2018, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2018.

By Order of the Board of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Yung Shun Loy Jacky Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises:

Executive directors

:

Wang Xiaochu, Li Guohua, Li Fushen, Shao Guanglu and

Zhu Kebing

Non-executive director

:

Cesareo Alierta Izuel

Independent non-executive directors

:

Cheung Wing Lam Linus, Wong Wai Ming,

Chung Shui Ming Timpson and Law Fan Chiu Fun Fanny

Disclaimer

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:02:07 UTC
