Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited    0762   HK0000049939

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

(0762)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/18
10.3 HKD   +3.62%
05:10aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Operational Statistics for February 2019
PU
03/13CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) : 2018 Net Profit Surges
DJ
03/13CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) : 2018 Net Profit Surges
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Unicom Hong Kong : Operational Statistics for February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 05:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0762)

Operational Statistics for February 2019

The board of directors(the "Board")ofChina Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company")is pleased to disclose the operational statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the"Group") forthe month of February 2019.

Operational statistics for the month of February 2019 are as follows:

February 2019

MOBILE BUSINESS:

Aggregate Number of Mobile Billing Subscribers

319.761

million

Net Addition of Mobile Billing Subscribers for the Month

1.962

million

Of which:

Aggregate Number of 4G Subscribers

225.678

million

Net Addition of 4G Subscribers for the Month

2.839

million

FIXED-LINE BUSINESS:

Aggregate Number of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers

81.890

million

Net Addition of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers for the Month

0.383

million

Aggregate Number of Local Access Subscribers

55.154

million

Net Addition of Local Access Subscribers for the Month

(0.370)

million

1

Caution Statement

The Board wishes to remind investors that the above operational statistics for the month of February 2019 are based on the Group's internal records.Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such statistics. In the meantime, investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

YUNG SHUN LOY JACKY

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Wang Xiaochu, Li Guohua, Li Fushen, Shao Guanglu and

Zhu Kebing

Non-executive Director:

Cesareo Alierta Izuel

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Cheung Wing Lam Linus, Wong Wai Ming,

Chung Shui Ming Timpson and

Law Fan Chiu Fun Fanny

2

Disclaimer

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 09:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
05:10aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Operational Statistics for February 2019
PU
03/13CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) : 2018 Net Profit Surges
DJ
03/13CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) : 2018 Net Profit Surges
DJ
03/13CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
03/13CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Presentation
PU
03/13CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : 2018 Annual Results Announcement
PU
03/13CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : 2018 profit jumps more than five-fold
RE
01/31CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : appoints new senior vice president
AQ
01/29Telecom Giant China Mobile Unveils 5g Base Station In Qinghai-Tibet
AQ
01/24Access to Microsoft's Bing restored for some users in China
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 303 B
EBIT 2019 15 211 M
Net income 2019 13 436 M
Finance 2019 26 878 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 19,45
P/E ratio 2020 14,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 270 B
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guo Hua Li President & Executive Director
Ke Bing Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Césareo Alierta Izuel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED22.62%40 125
CHINA MOBILE LTD.15.45%224 463
AT&T7.46%223 418
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP54.75%107 011
NTT DOCOMO INC3.63%75 098
T-MOBILE US15.49%62 457
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.