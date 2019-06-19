China Unicom Hong Kong : Operational Statistics for May 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0762)
Operational Statistics for May 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to disclose the operational statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the month of May 2019.
Operational statistics for the month of May 2019 are as follows:
May 2019
|
MOBILE BUSINESS:
|
|
|
Aggregate Number of Mobile Billing Subscribers
|
324.329
|
million
|
Net Addition of Mobile Billing Subscribers for the Month
|
0.057
|
million
|
Of which:
|
|
|
Aggregate Number of 4G Subscribers
|
235.908
|
million
|
Net Addition of 4G Subscribers for the Month
|
2.856
|
million
|
FIXED-LINE BUSINESS:
|
|
|
Aggregate Number of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers
|
83.167
|
million
|
Net Addition of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers for the Month
|
0.429
|
million
|
Aggregate Number of Local Access Subscribers
|
54.466
|
million
|
Net Addition of Local Access Subscribers for the Month
|
(0.179)
|
million