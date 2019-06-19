Log in
China Unicom Hong Kong : Operational Statistics for May 2019

06/19/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0762)

Operational Statistics for May 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to disclose the operational statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the month of May 2019.

Operational statistics for the month of May 2019 are as follows:

May 2019

MOBILE BUSINESS:

Aggregate Number of Mobile Billing Subscribers

324.329

million

Net Addition of Mobile Billing Subscribers for the Month

0.057

million

Of which:

Aggregate Number of 4G Subscribers

235.908

million

Net Addition of 4G Subscribers for the Month

2.856

million

FIXED-LINE BUSINESS:

Aggregate Number of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers

83.167

million

Net Addition of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers for the Month

0.429

million

Aggregate Number of Local Access Subscribers

54.466

million

Net Addition of Local Access Subscribers for the Month

(0.179)

million

1

Caution Statement

The Board wishes to remind investors that the above operational statistics for the month of May 2019 are based on the Group's internal records. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such statistics. In the meantime, investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

YUNG SHUN LOY JACKY

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Wang Xiaochu, Li Guohua, Li Fushen, Shao Guanglu and

Zhu Kebing

Non-executive Director:

Cesareo Alierta Izuel

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Cheung Wing Lam Linus, Wong Wai Ming,

Chung Shui Ming Timpson and

Law Fan Chiu Fun Fanny

2

Disclaimer

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:08:03 UTC
