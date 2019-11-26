China Uptown : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Uptown Group Company Limited

中國上城集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2330)

TRADING HALT

At the request of China Uptown Group Company Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted from 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday, 27 November 2019, pending the release of an announcement regarding a possible very substantial acquisition of land use rights in Maoming, the PRC of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Uptown Group Company Limited

Fu Lui

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 27 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors, Mr. Liu Feng, Mr. Chen Xian, Mr. Lau Sai Chung and Mr. Liu Zhongxiang and independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Poon Lai Yin Michael, Mr. Char Shik Ngor Stephen and Ms. Li Jiansheng.